Curfew imposed across Sri Lanka after clashes in commercial capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer(naz@i) and politician

By Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party stormed a major protest site in the country's commercial capital Colombo on Monday, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police who used tear gas and water cannon to drive them back.

A curfew has been imposed across the island nation of 22 million people after the violence in Colombo, a police spokesman said, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, appealed for calm.

Protests against the Rajapaksa government have raged for weeks amid the country's worst financial crisis since independence, with thousands demanding Rajapaksa and his influential family quit for mishandling the economy.

On Monday, hundreds of ruling party supporters rallied outside the prime minister's official residence before marching to an anti-government protest site outside the presidential office.

Police had formed a line of personnel ahead of time on the main road leading towards the site but did little to stop pro-government protesters from advancing, according to a Reuters witness.

Pro-government supporters, some armed with iron bars, attacked anti-government demonstrators at the "Gota Go Gama" tent village that sprang up last month and became the focal point of the nationwide protests.

Police used dozens of tear gas rounds and water cannon to break up the confrontation, the first major clash between pro-and anti-government supporters since the protests began in late March.

At least nine people were taken to Colombo's National Hospital for treatment after suffering injuries or inhaling tear gas during the clashes, a hospital official said, declining to be named.

"This is a peaceful protest," Pasindu Senanayaka, an anti-government protestor told Reuters. "They attacked Gota Go Gama and set fire to our tents."

"We are helpless now, we are begging for help," Senanayaka said, as black smoke spiralled out of a burning tent nearby and parts of the protest camp lay in disarray.

Dozens of paramilitary troops with riot shield and helmets were deployed to keep both groups apart after the initial clashes. The army said it had also deployed soldiers in the area.

"Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating, irrespective of political allegiances," President Rajapaksa said in a tweet. "Violence won't solve the current problems."

'BANKRUPT NATION'

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and tax cuts, Sri Lanka has as little as $50 million of useable foreign reserves, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.

The government has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, and will begin a virtual summit on Monday with officials from the multilateral lender aimed at securing emergency assistance.

Facing escalating anti-government protests, Rajapaksa's government last week declared a state of emergency for the second time in five weeks, but public discontent has steadily simmered.

Long queues for cooking gas seen in recent days have frequently turned into impromptu protests as frustrated consumers blocked roads.

Domestic energy companies said they were running low on stocks of liquid petroleum gas mainly used for cooking. Sri Lanka needs at least 40,000 tonnes of gas each month, and the monthly import bill would be $40 million at current prices.

"With the involvement of the President we will get $7 million from the central bank to pay for a 3,500 metric tonne (MT) shipment, which is expected to arrive on Tuesday," Vijitha Herath, chairman of state-run Litro Gas, told Reuters.

The second player in Sri Lanka's duopoly, Laugfs Gas, has less than 2,000 tonnes of gas, which has been reserved for industries and hospitals. The company is also struggling to find dollars and is currently in talks to use its overseas assets to open letters of credit.

"We are a bankrupt nation. Banks don't have sufficient dollars for us to open lines of credit and we cannot go to the black market. We are struggling to keep our businesses afloat," Laugfs Chairman W.H.K Wegapitiya said.

He estimated it would take at least another week for the company to secure a gas shipment.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country's finance ministry said on Sunday. Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement. Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the South Asian island's economy is in crisis, with usable foreign reserves down to $50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.

  • Sri Lanka deploys troops to capital after clash at protest

    Authorities deployed armed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday hours after government supporters attacked protesters outside the offices of the president and prime minister of Sri Lanka. Hundreds of armed soldiers were deployed in Colombo as protesters made accusations on local TV that police did not interfere to prevent the attack, despite using tear gas and water cannons on protesters as recently as Friday. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities deployed armed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday hours after government supporters attacked protesters outside the offices of the president and prime minister of Sri Lanka.

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Pro-government supporters attack protesters in Colombo

    Police are deployed as ruling party supporters attack crowds protesting at the economic crisis.

  • St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees

    Inamullah Niazai sits on the front porch step of his red-brick St. Louis home and smiles at the bustle of activity around him — his mother and father chatting in the front yard, his two young daughters munching chocolate ice cream bars. “Anything is possible here,” Niazai, 23, said. An aggressive effort in St. Louis is trying to lure Afghan refugees like Niazai.

  • Image of Sri Lankan rally doctored to add Tamil Tigers symbol

    An image has been shared hundreds of times in Facebook posts that claim it shows Sri Lankan anti-government protesters waving flags bearing the symbol of the Tamil Tigers, separatist rebels who waged a decades-long civil war against the island nation’s government. The image, however, has been doctored to add the Tamil Tigers symbol to the flags. The original image shows demonstrators at a May Day rally waving flags featuring a labour union's logo.The image was shared here on Facebook on May 2, 2

  • What Pushed Apple Factory Workers to Riot?

    Workers at a Shanghai technology factory crashed through barriers erected to keep them from leaving the plant and struggled with guards trying to keep them inside.

  • Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

    Humans don't know what they're missing under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below the keels of massive ships, an underwater camera provides a live feed from another world, showing marine life that's trying its best to resist global warming.

  • Beto O'Rourke speaks at Houston Rally for Abortion Rights in Texas

    Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke delivered remarks during a Rally for Reproductive Rights at Discovery Green in Houston.

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • Jill Biden asks how Ukrainian mother explains war

    STORY: They described how they escaped to safety and struggled to come to terms with the war launched by Russia in February.Viktoria Kutocha, a teacher who came from the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, on the Slovak border, was in the center with her 7-year old daughter Julia.Her husband is in the army and she has been able to contact him, but not on a daily basis. It was impossible to understand why Russian say they come to protect people but kill them, she told Biden.Biden asked Kutocha how she explained the war to children."It's very difficult to explain. I only said there is a war and I cannot explain because I do not know myself."Biden, who teaches English and writing at a community college in Virginia, is on a tour of Romania and Slovakia meeting U.S. servicemen deployed in the countries, and refugees.

  • Chelsea pip Arsenal to win WSL title on final day

    Chelsea were crowned the FA Women's Super League champions on the final day of the 2021-22 season, as they pipped London rivals Arsenal to the title.

  • Eat, play, sleep & repeat: The guide to fun activities with friends and family

    Read on for staycays, dining, spas, workshops and other going out ideas, at discounted prices of course!

  • One in seven households have adults ‘skipping meals or going hungry’

    The number of people struggling has risen by 57 per cent in three months, research suggests

  • Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

    The billionaire and CEO of Tesla supported Ukraine after the Russian invasion and did not hesitate to challenge President Vladimir Putin.

  • Curious about Trump’s $75K per person Derby fundraiser? We caught up with an attendee

    Former President Donald Trump was so late he only got to watch the Derby itself, but posed for photos with everyone who went to the event, one attendee told the Herald-Leader.

  • Ted Cruz Said Jan. 6 Wasn’t a ‘Violent Insurrection.’ Now He Labels Peaceful Pro-Choice Protesters ‘Mob Violence’

    Can someone get the senator a dictionary? He seems confused about the definition of violence

  • GOP Gov. Defends Law Forcing Incest Victims to Carry Pregnancy to Term, Won’t Rule Out Criminalizing IUDs

    Responding to Gov. Tate Reeves' comments, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the governor "doesn't look at women as full citizens"

  • Russia Expert Fiona Hill Explains Why Jan. 6 Was Key Moment For Putin And Ukraine

    The former National Security Council analyst predicted how the invasion would have played out had Donald Trump succeeded in overturning the 2020 election.

  • Bulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation

    European Union governments moved closer on Sunday to agreeing to tough sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope. Landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which all depend heavily on Russian crude delivered via Soviet-era pipelines face a challenge to secure alternative sources and have asked for a derogation from the ban.

  • Senior Russian commanders drawn onto battlefield in Ukraine: UK

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that senior Russian officials have entered the battlefield in Ukraine amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the neighboring country. In a Twitter thread, the British Ministry of Defence said that the Russian senior commanders are likely to take personal leadership of their operations, noting that they rarely delegate…