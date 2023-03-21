IMF Wants ‘Swift’ Sri Lanka Debt Talks After $3 Billion Bailout

1
Anusha Ondaatjie
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan program for Sri Lanka to bolster its economy and urged for swift progress in talks on debt structuring between the bankrupt nation and its creditors.

The lender’s executive board approved the 48-month program in Washington, and officials said it will include a disbursement of about $333 million in the next two days or so. The bailout will inject much-needed funding for a nation grappling with soaring prices, supply shortages and eroded foreign-currency reserves after defaulting on its overseas debt last year.

The bailout approvals come after the IMF’s nearly six months of discussions with the South Asian country that has sharply hiked interest rates and shifted to a more flexible currency exchange while finally persuading its biggest creditor China to support the debt restructuring.

“We have been deeply concerned about the impact of the crisis on the Sri Lankan people, particularly the poor and vulnerable groups, and about the economic costs of the delay in the country’s access to external financing,” Peter Breuer, the IMF senior mission chief for Sri Lanka, said in a briefing on Tuesday.

“It is now important for the Sri Lankan authorities and creditors to closely coordinate and make swift progress towards a debt treatment that restores debt sustainability,” he added.

Disbursements by the multilateral lender to Sri Lanka will now be tied to six month reviews across the duration of the program.

Bonds due in 2030 rose 0.66 cents to 36.40 per dollar on Tuesday, ending three days of losses.

Sri Lanka is expected to unveil a restructuring strategy by end-April together with its financial advisors and the country will need to decide whether it will include local currency debt, Breuer said.

“So whether local debt is included in there or not, it’s for the authorities to set up,” he said. “What we worry about of course is whether there’s any implications with respect to the economy or financial stability. So that is the angle we would be looking at.”

Fitch Ratings has said the debt talks may drag as not all creditors agree on including local-currency sovereign borrowing in the restructuring. The rating company cut its score on rupee debt in December, saying a default was probable.

The country is expected to have about $56 billion in external debt, or about 75% of its gross domestic product, this year, according to IMF estimates. In the mean time, private creditors are considering a proposal to swap defaulted bonds with new securities that would have cash flow linked to the nation’s future growth, according to people familiar with the matter.

Better Days

Sri Lanka’s government cheered the news with Foreign Minister Ali Sabri saying in a tweet on Monday that “we’re well on our way towards better days.”

The development comes as debt-relief talks for other vulnerable nations such as Zambia have stalled. The main sticking point for talks on several fronts has been a disagreement between China, the biggest creditor to emerging economies, and traditional lenders led by the US on whether loans from multilateral institutions like the World Bank can be restructured.

Read more: ‘Lost Decade’ Looms as US-China Face Off Over Debt Relief

Sri Lanka defaulted on its overseas debt for the first time in May last year and suspended all outstanding payments to bond holders and bilateral creditors. The country has a long track record with the IMF, securing 16 bailouts since the 1960s with the last one in 2016.

While shortages in Sri Lanka have eased, inflation has somewhat cooled and reserves have inched up to $2.2 billion in February, the nation needs the IMF loan to turn the corner after falling into a deep recession in 2022.

Since the IMF’s staff-level agreement in September, Sri Lanka has increased taxes, cut energy subsidies and returned to a more flexible exchange-rate regime to meet IMF conditions. The nation also increased borrowing costs to the most since August 2001 to rein in Asia’s fastest inflation.

“With external financing coming in, we believe the government’s domestic borrowing requirement will fall, having a positive impact on domestic rates,” said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at Capital Alliance group in the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a tweet his government was committed to full transparency to achieve sustainable levels of debt and push through a reform agenda.

But some of those changes have raised concerns. Several civil society organizations on Monday sent a letter to the IMF detailing their worries over the impact of austerity moves on the population, as well as calling for greater transparency in how the funds will be disbursed.

IMF officials said that Sri Lanka will be subject to an in-depth governance diagnostic review, which will assess corruption and governance issues and provide recommendations.

“We emphasize the importance of anti-corruption and governance reforms as a central pillar,” Breuer said. “They are indispensable to ensure the hard-won gains from the reforms benefit the Sri Lankan people.”

--With assistance from Asantha Sirimanne, Sydney Maki, Karl Lester M. Yap, Malavika Kaur Makol and Ruchi Bhatia.

(Recasts lead and adds commentary throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DWS Group GmbH KGaA Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    DWS Group GmbH KGaA ( ETR:DWS ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €4.00b (flat on FY 2021). Net...

  • Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • The CEO Of BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

    Key Insights BELIMO Holding's Annual General Meeting to take place on 27th of March Salary of CHF520.0k is part of CEO...

  • His L.A.-based podcast company faced a crossroads. Now Jesse Thorn's employees are owners

    Despite getting offers from large conglomerates to sell his podcasting business, the host of 'Bullseye with Jesse Thorn' — sort of a millennial 'Fresh Air' with Terry Gross — is choosing to sell his company to his employees.

  • Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

    Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank ( VTX:BLKB ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CHF402.7m (up 4.4...

  • South Korea to restore Japan's trade status to improve ties

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday his government will move to restore Japan’s preferential trade status as he pushes to resolve history and trade disputes with Japan despite domestic opposition. In lengthy, televised comments during a Cabinet Council meeting, Yoon defended his moves, saying that leaving ties with Japan as fraught as they are would be neglecting his duty because greater bilateral cooperation is vital to resolve diverse challenges facing Seoul.

  • Swiss Look On in Dismay as Once-Mighty Credit Suisse Craters

    (Bloomberg) -- On Sunday, one of Switzerland’s biggest newspapers featured a drawing of Credit Suisse Group AG’s headquarters in flames. The image, meant to evoke what the headline said were the bank’s “last days,” was also a metaphor for the embarrassment and consternation the lender’s swift unraveling has caused in its home country.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner an

  • New Cardinals DL Kevin Strong’s contract slightly more than league minimum

    Strong will make the league minimum and receives a small signing bonus.

  • Oil Edges Lower Before Fed’s Decision as Banking Turmoil Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased after a turbulent session even as a calmer tone returned to financial markets rattled by a global banking crisis, with investors on alert for any signs of fresh trouble that may hurt risk appetite.West Texas Intermediate dropped below $67 a barrel after swinging in a $3-plus range on Monday to end higher. Regulators and central banks stepped in to try and restore confidence, in part by engineering the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG. In the US, meanwhi

  • Japan PM Kishida to meet Zelensky in surprise Kyiv visit

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to offer "solidarity and unwavering support," Japan's foreign ministry said. He will express "respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people" and offer "the solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine of Japan and the G7, chaired by Japan," the foreign ministry said.

  • North Korea says latest missile test was simulated nuclear strike

    North Korea on Monday described its latest ballistic missile launch as a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea as leader Kim Jong Un called for his nuclear forces to sharpen their war readiness in the face of his rival's expanding military exercises with the United States.

  • China Overnight Funding Rate Soars Ahead of PBOC Easing Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs of a cash squeeze are appearing in China as the quarter-end approaches, underscoring how the nation’s economic rebound is driving demand for loans and prompting the central bank to ease policy.The overnight repurchase rate, an indicator of interbank funding costs, climbed to the highest level since February 2021 on Tuesday. Short-term liquidity is becoming more scarce in the interbank market, as lenders set cash aside for quarter-end regulatory checks and disburse more loans

  • Thailand parliament dissolved ahead of May election

    Opinion polls say former PM Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn is favourite to beat a former coup leader.

  • Thai PM dissolves parliament, calls election

    Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha dissolved parliament on Monday, setting up a general election in May as the former coup leader seeks to extend army-backed rule.Under the army-drafted 2017 constitution, the prime minister is chosen by the 500 elected lower-house MPs as well as 250 military-appointed senators.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losses. Addi

  • Sri Lanka to receive first tranche from IMF in next two days

    Sri Lanka will receive the first tranche of about $330 million from the International Monetary Fund in the next two days, and, going forward, disbursements would be tied to reviews that take place every six months, an IMF official said on Tuesday. The IMF on Monday said its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, and the office of the country's president said the programme will enable it to access up to $7 billion in overall funding. Economic mismanagement coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic left Sri Lanka severely short of dollars for essential imports at the start of last year, tipping the country into its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

  • GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Gaps to Kick Off the Week

    The British pound gaps higher to kick off the trading week, pulls back to fill that gap, and then takes off to the upside.

  • The latest twist in Rupert Murdoch’s billion-dollar succession

    When asked about succession planning, Rupert Murdoch once famously quipped that he planned to “live forever”.

  • Sri Lanka country profile

    Provides an overview of Sri Lanka, including key facts about this south Asian island state.

  • Fed, US banks in focus as mood improves on Credit Suisse rescue

    Investors on Tuesday took some heart from the rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS, though concerns lingered about the risk of shockwaves further damaging credit markets and smaller U.S. banks. Attention is now on this week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with traders wondering whether the central bank's relentless rate hikes - blamed by some for sparking the crisis - might be at an end. The 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.2 billion) deal for Credit Suisse, once worth more than $90 billion and the biggest name caught in the turmoil, was engineered by Swiss regulators and announced on Sunday.