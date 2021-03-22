Sri Lanka signs 3-year $1.5B currency swap deal with China

BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
·2 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka will exchange currency with China under a 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion) agreement aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries, the island nation’s central bank said Monday.

So-called currency swaps allow central banks to ensure banks in their countries can borrow ready cash in any of the currencies involved.

China remains Sri Lanka’s largest source of imports. In 2020, imports from China amounted to US $3.6 billion, or just over 22% of Sri Lanka’s imports.

The agreement — signed between the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the People’s Bank of China — is valid for three years.

The deal comes as Sri Lanka is undergoing a difficult time with COVID-19 dealing a severe blow to its economy, especially its $4.5 billion tourism industry. Sri Lanka also must pay nearly $4.5 billion in foreign debts annually until 2025.

China granted $90 million in October after a visit by a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a communist party politburo member and a former foreign minister.

China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive “Belt and Road” global infrastructure building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. The projects include a seaport, airport, port-city, highways and power stations.

Critics say the Chinese-funded projects are not financially viable and that Sri Lanka will face difficulties in repaying the loans.

In 2017, Sri Lanka leased a Chinese-built port near busy shipping routes to a Chinese company for 99 years to recover from the heavy burden of repaying the Chinese loan the country received to build it.

The facility is part of Beijing’s plan for a line of ports stretching from Chinese waters to the Persian Gulf. China has also agreed to provide a $989 million loan to Sri Lanka to build an expressway that will connect its tea-growing central region to the Chinese-run seaport.

China expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka during the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the current leader. Mahinda Rajakapaksa is the current prime minister.

China’s economic influence over Sri Lanka has worried its closest neighbor, India, which considers the Indian Ocean region to be its strategic backyard.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. will not 'rule out any actions' on China -WH

    White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters at a briefing on Monday (March 22), said the United States cannot rule out any further actions on China and that it continued to have concerns about human rights related to China's Xinjiang region.

  • People’s Bank of China Official Says Fully Anonymous Digital Yuan ‘Not Feasible’

    The central bank needs to balance privacy for users with "international consensus" on risk control, the director of the PBoC's Digital Currency Research Institute said

  • Homeland Security Secretary Says ‘Border Is Closed’ but U.S. Won’t Expel ‘Vulnerable Children’

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” Mayorkas’s comments came in response to a question by Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press regarding whether the administration had created a “market efficiency” where migrants have decided that their children have the potential to enter the U.S. if they don’t accompany them. “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” Mayorkas said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.” “I think we are executing on our plans and quite frankly when we are finished doing so the American public will look back on this and say we secured our border and we upheld our values,” he added. Mayorkas said that though the administration has warned migrants against seeking entry to the U.S. that border officials “will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children.” “We are safely processing the children who do come to our border,” he said. “We strongly urge, and the message is clear, not to do so now. I cannot overstate the perils of the journey that they take.” He argued that the Trump administration had caused a number of the problems currently affecting the border by dismantling “the orderly, humane and efficient way of allowing children to make their claims under United States law in their own country.” “We are rebuilding those orderly systems both in Mexico, in close partnerships with the Mexican government, and in the countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” he said. Mayorkas’ comments come as the administration struggles with a rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: as of Saturday, the Border Patrol had 5,049 unaccompanied children in its custody, according to NBC News. On Tuesday, Mayorkas called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions. Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border.

  • Sellers of t-shirts, phone cases make most of China's diplomatic riposte

    T-shirts, umbrellas, handbags, lighters and mobile phone cases bearing phrases used by China's top diplomat during a testy exchange with U.S. officials in Alaska have become hot items on Chinese e-commerce platforms. Yang Jiechi blasted U.S. foreign and trade policies, and democracy in the United State in a 15-minute riposte to pointed remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting on Thursday. The phrases "Chinese people won't swallow this"， "U.S. has no qualification to talk down to China", and "Stop interfering in China's internal affairs" have begun appearing on merchandise sold on Chinese platforms including Alibaba's, Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo.

  • Eight activists jailed in Shenzhen returned to Hong Kong

    Eight activists detained at sea as they sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat have finished serving jail sentences in China and were handed over Monday to authorities in Hong Kong, where they may face further prosecution. The group of eight activists aged 19 to 31 had been jailed in the southern city of Shenzhen, and returned to Hong Kong in batches, according to a police statement Monday. The eight men are part of a larger group of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and protesters who were detained at sea in August last year during an ill-fated attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan.

  • China's Baidu posts tame Hong Kong debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city

    Baidu made a tepid debut in its Hong Kong secondary stock listing on Tuesday, bucking a trend of first-day pops on the bourse, as investors were wary of a fundraising flurry in the city and questioned the search company's growth plans. The sombre investor mood towards Chinese technology offerings was reinforced with video site Bilibili raising a less-than-expected $2.6 billion in its secondary listing. Baidu shares traded at HK$252.80 by midday, virtually flat compared to the $HK252 price set for its listing in Hong Kong which raised $3.1 billion.

  • EU sanctions remain on the table, Germany warns Turkey ahead of EU summit

    European Union sanctions against Turkey remain on the table, Germany warned on Monday, after Ankara decided to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a pact designed to counter violence against women, and to close down the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). European leaders will discuss strained ties with Turkey at an EU summit later this week, with a view to updating a 2016 migrant deal under which Ankara curbed entries into Europe in exchange for EU financial support. Last year, the EU threatened Turkey with sanctions after tensions over a decades-old dispute between Ankara and Athens in the Mediterranean flared up again, but relations have since thawed and the EU has put sanctions plans on hold.

  • Karen Chen hopes to reprise helping U.S. gain third women’s figure skating spot for upcoming Olympics

    Four years after finishing a surprising fourth at worlds, Karen Chen returns in an effort to once again "save America."

  • Alaska talks reveal the tense relationship between U.S. and China on climate change

    The last 72 hours highlighted hurdles and opportunities for U.S.-China cooperation on climate at a time of very deep divisions over human rights, cybersecurity and more.Driving the news: Chinese state media, in a weekend readout of high-level U.S.-China talks in Alaska on Thursday and Friday, said one outcome of the multitopic meeting will be a "joint working group" on climate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut yesterday a State Department spokesman told Axios' Fadel Allassan: "The two sides discussed the climate crisis but did not form a formal working group."Why it matters: China is by far the world's largest carbon emitter and the U.S. is the second-largest.The planet's fate doesn't rest on whether there's indeed a "formal" new working group. But the wider trajectory of U.S.-China cooperation — or division — is very important for reining in emissions.The big picture: Right now, that relationship is very strained, as revealed by the tense talks in Alaska last week."We certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters afterward, citing areas like China's abuses of Muslims in Xinjiang.But he also cited areas where "interests intersect" — including climate. And more broadly, there are other modest signs of collaboration thus far. The U.S. and China are co-chairing a reconstituted G20 Sustainable Finance Study Group.And John Kerry, President Biden's special climate envoy, has long known Xie Zhenhua, who is back for another stint as China's top climate diplomat.What's next: A Wall Street Journal piece this morning looks at a multination meeting on climate tomorrow that China will lead and will include Kerry and Xie."Given the tensions, the Kerry-Xie interaction marks a test of the Biden administration’s China strategy, which looks to carve out cooperation on issues like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic while the two powers compete for global influence and the control of critical technologies," it reports.A little further out, President Biden is hosting a high-level global climate summit on April 22. It will offer another moment to take the pulse of the U.S.-China rapport.Li Shuo, a Greenpeace expert on China, said via Twitter that while climate was among the few areas of "convergence" in Alaska, the talks "certainly made an early breakthrough more difficult.""Beijing needs to make tough decisions now on what to bring to the April 22nd climate summit," he said.The intrigue: One question is when China will fill in policy blanks on its 2020 vow to become carbon neutral by 2060 — and whether it will pledge tougher near-term efforts beyond what's already been announced.Alden Meyer, a senior associate with the climate think tank E3G, tells me he's watching to see what China does in the run-up to critical UN climate talks in Scotland late this year.But Meyer said U.S. officials are "not really holding their breath" for any big announcements from China at Biden's summit next month.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Car bomb, corruption and COVID: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital

    A senior Mumbai police officer filed a complaint in the Supreme Court on Monday accusing a state government minister of corruption, the latest development in a bizarre case that has transfixed the media for weeks. Param Bir Singh, the former head of police in Mumbai, filed a petition seeking an "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation" into corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, interior minister of Maharashtra state that is home to the city. Deshmukh has denied impropriety.

  • Review: Porsche's $80,000 Taycan EV has fewer features than its 6-figure siblings - but it's just as special

    Don't get thrown off just because this is the "affordable" Porsche Taycan. It's just as much of a tour de force as the more expensive models.

  • Volkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUV

    A joint venture between Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and China’s state-owned First Automobile Works delivered its first electric sports utility vehicle — the SUV ID.4 Crozz — to 12 customers over the weekend in Shenzhen. What Happened: The SUV, available in five models, ranges in price between RMB 199,000 ($30,720) to RMB 279,900 ($43,000) after subsidies and has a range of between 400 KM (248 Miles) to 550 KM (342 Miles), CnEVPost reported. The SUV is built on Volkswagen’s $7 billion modular MEB platform and is considered the first truly competitive vehicle for the Chinese market for the joint venture, as per CnEVPost. The MEB plant of the JV — located in Foshan, Guangdong province — currently produces in excess of 600,000 units and is expected to make 770,000 units by 2024. Why It Matters: Volkswagen OTC shares have soared 68.2% since the year began and rose 29.25% higher last Wednesday alone after the company revealed its technology roadmap for batteries and charging up to 2030. Wuling Motors — a joint venture between General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) and state-owned SAIC Motor — has also found success with its Hong Guang Mini EV, which sells for $4,500 in China. The two-door car outsold Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 last month. The sedan made by the Elon Musk-led company sells for $39,000 in China. Tesla’s Model Y SUV was the best-selling electric car in China in February with 4,630 units sold. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) delivered 2,223 deliveries and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) 707 units in the same month. Price Action: Volkswagen OTC shares closed nearly 5% lower at $34.15 on Friday. Read Next: A New Rival To Tesla And Nio? This Lesser-Known Chinese EV Stock Has Surged 924% In A Year Photo courtesy: Volkswagen See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Is Going On With Volkswagen Stock?Tesla Has Significant Lead Over Rivals In EV Battery Costs: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Emily Skye Says She Hasn’t ‘Snapped Back’ 9 Months After Giving Birth: 'I've Worked Extremely Hard'

    "Comparing & feeling inferior to people who seem 'perfect' is unhealthy," wrote the fitness influencer, who welcomed her second child 9 months ago

  • U.S. city paves way to paying for historic racism

    The Chicago suburb of Evanston is taking an unprecedented step to set right its past racial wrongs.It's poised to be the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents, whose families have suffered lasting damage from 'redlining' - and it could become a national model.Redlining was when banks and insurers refused to serve Black families looking to live in neighborhoods considered "white."It also kept Black businesses from thriving.The impact of those policies are still felt today.Evanston's 'Fifth Ward' is still predominantly black, and struggles with weak infrastructure. Delois Robinson's family has always lived there."My great grandmother who was in Evanston, I guess she had been here since the late 30s, early 40s, she was a business owner. But she was forced to stay in one certain area, to the point that she had to have the restaurant in her home."Evanston's city council votes on Monday to approve an initial $400,000 round of payments.That will provide $25,000 per family for home repairs, down payments or mortgages. City officials have agreed to donate $10 million over the next decade.But some residents are wary of the plan. Rose Cannon worries it may hurt more than help."It could possibly be the sullying of the true reparations that the United States owes to us. They might say 'Oh! You took these $25,000 from Evanston so we're gonna delete that from what we're gonna pay you."The sentiment highlights difficulties programs that can never truly relieve centuries of discrimination.Other cities, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Amherst, Massachusetts, have launched initiatives - but have yet to say how much they'll pay.

  • Israelis vote on Netanyahu again, after vaccination success

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israelis began voting on Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political survival in a fourth election in two years, with the veteran leader hoping his role in a rapid COVID-19 vaccine campaign will win him another term. Opinion polls show the race too close to call. On trial on corruption charges he denies, Netanyahu, 71, is Israel's longest-serving head of government.

  • World Cup spots up for grabs in India-England ODI series: Morgan

    England's three one-day internationals against India starting Tuesday will be a fresh opportunity for players to make the case for World Cup places this year, skipper Eoin Morgan said.

  • Archer puts 'England first' by leaving India series: Silverwood

    Fast bowler Jofra Archer has "put England first" by leaving the tour of India early for treatment and missing at least the start of the lucrative Indian Premier League, England coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday.

  • China's JD.com to invest $800 million in Dada Group

    The investment comes at a time when JD.com is spinning off its logistics business, the in-house delivery network that gave it competitive advantage over larger rival Alibaba Group. JD had merged its online-to-offline unit, JD Daojia, with Dada in 2016.

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • EU-Russia relations are 'at a low point': EU's Michel

    Relations between the European Union and Russia are at a low point, with disagreement in many areas, European Council President Charles Michel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Michel, who chairs EU summits, spoke with Putin ahead of a video conference of EU leaders on Thursday-Friday set to discuss EU-Russia relations and after the EU imposed sanctions on Russians over rights abuses in Chechnya.