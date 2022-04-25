Sri Lanka students mob PM's home over economic crisis
Thousands of Sri Lankan university students mob Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's home demanding his resignation over the island nation's worsening economic crisis. --Duration: 01:20
How the Tesla boss plans to finance his offer reportedly made the board seriously consider a deal.
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said. The coast guard said it will continue the search through the night. The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and it was beginning to sink and tilt while traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.
The earthquakes reached 1.1 and 2.2. magnitude, the United States Geological Survey said.
Arizona’s wildfire season, which got off to an early start this year, could be even more catastrophic in 2022 than in previous years.
Phoenix Suns return home tied 2-2 after losing Game 4 Sunday in New Orleans.
Mr. Azzi, why can you not find it in your heart to wish Shalom to Israel? Boycotts will never bring peace. Until the Arabs are willing to risk Salaam, Shalom, Peace with Israel, there will never be your desired Palestine, except as Roman pseudonym.
Experts worry parents making poor food choices out of cost concerns caused by inflation will increase lifelong health risks for their kids.
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions why it was allowed to sail. There were two crew and 24 passengers, including two children, on the the 19-ton Kazu 1 when it ran into troubles while traveling off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula. The coast guard said the 10 victims — seven men and three women — were adults.
Thanks to Costco, I'm able to buy a lot of dairy products and produce in bulk. Talk to anyone who visits Costco on a regular basis, and you'll probably hear that getting to enjoy free samples is one of the best parts of shopping there. One of my daughters, meanwhile, is extremely picky with dairy products and cheese.
Thomas Tuchel explained to ProSoccerTalk his recent treatment of Christian Pulisic, as the USMNT star was the hero for Chelsea against West Ham.
Back in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet. The landing marked the beginning of a new era for studying the Martian world. One that has elicited quite a lot of excitement and discoveries over the past year. Now, NASA has released footage captured by the Perseverance rover of a Martian solar eclipse, … The post NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars appeared first on BGR.
Jay Powell talked, the market listened, and the S&P 500 fell almost 3% on expectations that a hard economic landing is in store.
At the Utah Democratic Convention on Saturday, McMullin — who ran for president in 2016 — received 782 votes to Democrat Kael Weston's 594 votes.
Orlando-area counties like Orange and Osceola face potential impacts from Gov. Ron DeSantis' dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Ashanti took to Instagram to show off an all black mini dress that we love!
These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.
Democratic insiders predict 'doom' in November
Elon Musk has taken criticism for his bid to buy Twitter, but a Wall Street analyst laid out how the visionary CEO could revamp the platform.
After years in prison, Capote said he wrote a letter to Gwinnett authorities demanding action in his case, but no one can find the letter.