Sri Lankan bishops urge government to release blast inquiry

FILE- In this April 21, 2020 file photo, Sri Lankan Catholics priests stand at the entrance of St. Anthony's church, one of the sites of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, on the first anniversary of the deadly bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic bishops said Monday that they are suspicious of the government’s motives for not sharing with the church a presidential inquiry commission report into the 2019 deadly Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed more than 260 people, and instead appointing a further committee to study it.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena.File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic bishops said Monday that they are suspicious of the government’s motives in not sharing the report of a presidential commission of inquiry into Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in 2019 that killed more than 260 people, and instead appointing another committee to study it.

The Rev. Winston Fernando, the head of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka, said the church was alarmed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision last week to appoint a new six-member committee of government ministers to study the report without sharing it with the church or the attorney general for the prosecution of suspects.

“We have a lot of doubts about this whole process, the whole thing is getting delayed," Fernando told The Associated Press.

“If there are people involved, they want to protect them, I suppose, what else?" Fernando said, without elaborating.

He said the committee, comprising only members of the ruling coalition, was not balanced and its integrity was compromised by the inclusion of people who have other court cases pending against them.

The bomb attacks on April 21, 2019, were blamed on two local Muslim groups who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. The targets were two Roman Catholic churches, a Protestant church and people eating breakfast at three top tourist hotels. A total of 171 people were killed in the Catholic churches.

A communication breakdown between the then president and prime minister that led to a lapse in security coordination was said to have enabled the attacks despite near-specific foreign intelligence warnings in advance.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, who is now a coalition partner in the Rajapaksa government, and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were among those questioned by the commission.

The archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, wrote to Rajapaksa earlier this month requesting a copy of the report and later warned that he would approach international church bodies for help if the government does not act on the report promptly.

The president's office said Monday that the new committee has been given a mandate to identify measures to be taken by various agencies including Parliament, the judiciary, the Attorney General’s Department, security forces and intelligence services in implementing the presidential commission's recommendations.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka names 20-member squad for West Indies tour

    Sri Lanka Monday named a 20-member squad for six limited over matches against the West Indies delayed by Covid-19 infections.

  • Meghan and Harry Made a Major Donation to a Texas Women's Shelter

    The Sussexes demonstrated their commitment to public service once again.

  • Tigray crisis: 'Overwhelming' humanitarian needs in Ethiopia's region

    The Red Cross tells the BBC there are major food and medical care problems in the war-torn region.

  • Sri Lanka human rights: UK seeks new UN resolution on abuses

    The resolution calls for human rights abusers in the bloody civil war to be held to account.

  • 4 women who ran empowerment workshops killed in Pakistan

    "Is this the way to give back to someone for the hard work they were doing for the poor?” their employer told NBC News.

  • Biden has only bad options as Afghanistan withdrawal deadline nears

    There are just 10 weeks left of America's war in Afghanistan — at least on paper.Why it matters: Donald Trump pledged a full troop withdrawal by May 1 as part of a deal struck one year ago with the Taliban. President Biden must now decide whether he can bear the risks of honoring it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Under the deal, the Taliban promised to reduce violence, engage in peace talks with the Afghan government (which was not a party to the Trump-Taliban deal), and ensure that Afghanistan doesn’t again become a haven for terror groups like al-Qaeda.The Taliban has stopped targeting U.S. and NATO troops but continues to attack Afghan forces. Intra-Afghan peace talks have stalled, and the Taliban has refused to cut ties with al-Qaeda.Meanwhile, Trump pulled the U.S. troop count down to 2,500 from around 13,000 before leaving office. NATO allies have another 8,000 troops in the country.Flashback: The troop count rose as high as 100,000 under Barack Obama. The most prominent internal opponent of Obama’s surge was Biden, who has long argued for a smaller operation focused on counter-terrorism.The state of play: The Pentagon has accused the Taliban of shirking its commitments but says the deal remains operative. Biden also kept on the man who negotiated it, Zalmay Khalilzad.NATO hasn’t decided whether its troops will remain beyond May, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week. The alliance’s decision will be closely linked to Biden’s.Biden has three broad choices.1. Get out on time.Exiting entirely before May could lead to the “collapse of the Afghan state” and “renewed civil war,” according to a recent report from the Afghan Study Group, a congressionally appointed commission led by former Joint Chiefs chairman Joe Dunford.The commission also warned that Afghanistan could again become a base for terror groups to plot against the U.S. within "18 months to three years."If Biden finally ends America’s war in Afghanistan, he could be forced to watch cities fall to the Taliban and hard-won freedoms for Afghan women erased.The argument for fully withdrawing is that there’s never going to be a happy ending to this war, and 20 years is long enough.2. Pull out of the deal and return to a “conditions-based” approach.The Taliban would likely resume attacks against U.S. and NATO forces and withdraw entirely from the intra-Afghan peace process.That would leave the U.S. once again facing an open-ended commitment to Afghanistan and the prospect of sending additional troops if conditions deteriorate.The argument for this approach is that the Taliban has no intention of holding up their end of the deal, and America has put too much into the fight to see its gains wiped out.3. Seek an extension to the deadline and put renewed emphasis on the peace process.That would buy Biden time and give the intra-Afghan talks some chance of success.But it would require the Taliban to agree to an extension just as their primary objective — the removal of foreign troops from Afghanistan — is coming into focus.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom

    The U.N.’s top human rights body has opened its first and highest-level meeting of 2021, amid growing concerns on issues including the military coup in Myanmar, the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the rights situations in countries including Ethiopia and Sri Lanka. The four-week session at the Human Rights Council starting Monday drew several presidents and prime ministers for its “high-level segment." Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spoke out against “economic aggression” by critics who sanctioned his country over his government's violent crackdown on dissent.

  • Growing number of Republican donors aim to prise party from Trump influence

    Trump’s critics – and the donors backing them – are scrambling fast to try to prise control away from the pro-Trump majorityTrump to address CPAC on future of Republican party Nikki Haley is hosting Zoom fundraisers for her Pac and is expected to draw big donors attracted to her criticism of Trump. Photograph: Michael Holahan/AP Some four dozen Republican donors were on a fundraising conference call on 5 February with Liz Cheney, the congresswoman and only Republican House leader to vote for Donald Trump’s impeachment for his role in the mob attack on the Capitol on 6 January. Many of the donors on the Cheney call are expected to donate the maximum amount of $5,800 to her 2022 re-election campaign before the end of the first quarter of this year, to ward off a primary challenge to her which Trump loyalists like congressman Matt Gaetz are encouraging, said Michael Epstein, a leading Maryland Republican donor. “We want to show a really big cycle for her to scare off competition,” Epstein said in an interview. “We want people who make judgments based on what’s right.” The number of donors on the call reflects in part a growing movement among Republican fundraisers to try to fight off threats from the Trump-supporting majority, which has maintained its hold on the Republican base, despite Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Though still a minority in Republican political circles, Trump’s critics – and the moneyed donors who are backing them – are scrambling fast on multiple fronts to try to prise control of the party away from those loyally toeing the Trump line. Nikki Haley, the ex-Trump UN ambassador who is eyeing a presidential run in 2024, is hosting Zoom fundraisers on 3 and 4 March for her Political Action Committee (Pac), and is expected to draw dozens of big Republican donors attracted to her criticism of Trump during the Senate trial, when Haley told Politico she was “disgusted” and “angry” at Trump’s role in the 6 January riot. Haley’s fundraising Pac, dubbed Stand for America, is expected to support Cheney and others who voted to impeach Trump – plus other candidates who voted against impeachment – say fundraisers with ties to her. A more aggressive effort to try to take on Trump and his allies and move the Republican party away from their influence, is also being mounted by a new Pac called Country First, which was unveiled in late January by the Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump Kinzinger, who has been censured by his local party for backing Trump’s impeachment, was outspoken after the Senate failed to convict Trump. Trump “encouraged an angry mob of his supporters to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes”, Kinzinger has said. But he stressed that “We have a lot of work to do to restore the Republican party,” and to reverse “personality politics”. However, campaign finance experts caution that the fight to reduce Trump’s fundraising influence will be tough in a party that he maintains a powerful grip on, and the ex-president has signaled that he will be involved in 2022 races with an eye to ousting his critics. In a statement berating Mitch McConnell – the Republican Senate minority leader who voted to acquit Trump but later delivered a blistering criticism of his actions – Trump warned ominously: “I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.” Before leaving office, Trump raised tens of millions for a new Pac, called Save America, which is expected to spend generously in 2022 to keep his political ambitions alive and exact retribution against those who voted to impeach and convict him. Save America had over $30m in its coffers at the start of 2021, and Trump raked in tens of millions more via three other committees he controls, according to public filings. “It will be difficult for Kinzinger and others who voted to impeach or convict Trump to keep up money-wise,” said Sheila Krumholz, who runs the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics. “As of most recent filings, Trump had $105m in the bank. He also has the biggest list of loyal supporters in politics he can tap for donations whenever he needs money.” Analysts and Republican donors expect that Trump’s ego and money will prompt big battles against Cheney, as well as the other outspoken members who voted to impeach Trump, such as Kinzinger. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces re-election new year, voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Republican operatives say that another possible Trump target could be Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was one of only seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump and is the only one of them up for re-election in 2022. Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who gave Trump a key endorsement in 2016, is considered to be a possible primary challenger against Murkowski. But some Republican sources say that McConnell could help scuttle a primary challenge to Murkowski: McConnell has indicated he will be active in backing candidates that are best for the party’s future and, after voting to acquit Trump, he unequivocally stated Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol riot. Some Republican operatives are trying to persuade the party that Trump, despite his continuing high approval ratings of almost 80% with Republican voters, is a serious liability for the party’s future with the broader electorate. “The GOP must focus on nominating candidates that can win in the fall of ’22 and stop the Trump litmus test,” said veteran operative Scott Reed. Other operatives note that the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House’s Republican campaign arm, seems on track to back Cheney and others who voted to impeach Trump. “The NRCC is going to try to help Cheney and I suspect they will be for others who voted for impeachment,” said Charlie Black, a longtime GOP operative. Still, Krumholz warns that in the near term pledging fealty to Trump is likely to be a magnet for Republican candidates to raise funds. “The way to rake in campaign cash as a GOP candidate, especially from small donors, is to put yourself out there as a Trump loyalist,” Krumholz said.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws

    Facebook said on Tuesday it will restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms. Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google's dominance in the news content market.

  • Dominic Raab rallying UN Human Rights Council to tackle China's Uighur mistreatment

    Dominic Raab will Monday rally the UN Human Rights Council to tackle China's mistreatment of its Uighur minority, alleging that “extreme” abuses are taking place on “an industrial scale”. The Foreign Secretary will also urge members of the Geneva-based Council to respond to reports of gross human rights violations in Myanmar, Belarus and Russia. In a virtual speech at 11.30am, he will describe the situation in Xinjiang, the northwest province of China that is home the majority of its Uighur Muslim population, as “beyond the pale”. Highlighting reports that the Uighur minority face torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation, he will warn that the alleged human rights abuses inflicted by Beijing are “extreme”, “extensive” and taking place “on an industrial scale”. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights or another independent fact-finding expert must be “given urgent and unfettered access” to Xinjiang, he will say. Turning to the military coup in Myanmar earlier this month, he will confirm the UK proposes to co-sponsor a resolution renewing the mandate of Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Southeast Asian country. Last week, Mr Andrews warned he was “terrified” that a torrent of fresh violence, disappearances and detentions looms as protests continue against the military takeover of the government. . Britain has called on the junta to step aside, release civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, and respect the democratic wishes of voters. On Monday, Mr Raab will warn the crisis in Myanmar is worsening. “The violations and abuses are well-documented, including arbitrary detention and draconian restrictions on freedom of expression,” he will say. “That crisis presents an increased risk to the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities.”

  • Jay-Z Shares His 'Empire State of Mind' With LVMH, Forms Partnership With Moët Hennessy

    Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is hellbent on journalists referencing his “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man” lyric in the article’s lede with every money move he makes, isn’t he?

  • Kuwait Seeks Approval to Use Wealth Fund to Finance Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s government submitted a draft law to parliament seeking permission to withdraw as much as 5 billion dinars ($16.5 billion) a year from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to help finance a spiraling deficit.If approved by lawmakers, it would be the first time since the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1990 that Kuwait had extracted funds from the $600 billion Future Generations Fund. Previous withdrawals were treated as loans and had to repaid.The government’s also attempting to push through parliament legislation allowing it to tap international bond markets, and wants to plug its monthly shortfall using both cash and debt, according to two people familiar with the matter who aren’t authorized to speak publicly.The Future Generations Fund is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority and is designed to safeguard the Gulf Arab nation’s wealth for when it can no longer depend on oil income. Lower oil prices, compounded by the pandemic, have battered Kuwait’s finances.The government has transferred the treasury’s final performing assets to the FGF in exchange for cash to help service the deficit, estimated at 12 billion dinars ($39.7 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1.One of World’s Richest Nations Taps Wealth Fund as Cash Dries UpParliament won’t be able to review the bill until it reconvenes. Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, suspended the assembly for a month from Feb. 18 after weeks of acrimony between the government and newly elected lawmakers. The previous parliament blocked passage of the debt law.The legislation seeking to deploy the sovereign wealth fund cites economic circumstances “expected to go on for many years,” according to a copy widely circulated on social media, with the government needing to lower expenses and increase revenues while diversifying income.Fitch Ratings this month affirmed Kuwait’s AA rating but said “the imminent depletion of liquid assets” and a lack of parliamentary approval for the government to borrow was creating uncertainty. S&P Global Ratings warned recently it would consider downgrading Kuwait in the next six to 12 months if politicians fail to overcome the impasse.Lawmakers have opposed any hint of spending cuts, particularly those that may affect citizens’ income. Instead, they’ve called on the government to reduce waste and corruption before passing the burden to the public or resorting to debt.The FGF, which invests abroad, can’t be touched without legislation, and the idea of dipping into the national savings pot is deeply unpopular. Parliament passed a law last year exempting the government from transferring the usual 10% of revenues into the FGF during years of deficit.(Updates with detail from draft bill in sixth paragraph, background.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • David Ayres reflects on his memorable night: ‘It’s surreal still’

    The Carolina EBUG still gets recognized a year after his historic game.

  • Warner Bros. Reportedly Knew 'Justice League' Was A 'Piece Of Sh*t'

    The studio supposedly thought it stepped in it with the superhero movie.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could be approved by House this week. What happens next?

    “We’re working as quickly and expeditiously as we possibly can.”

  • Belgian Catholics contest 15 at-a-time COVID rule in one of world's biggest churches

    Brussels' cavernous basilica is one of the largest churches in the world but COVID-19 rules allow only 15 people at a time to attend mass there, the same limit applied to much smaller religious venues in Belgium. "Here, more than in any other building in Belgium, this law is an incredible absurdity," said the Catholic basilica's priest Marc Leroy who joined the protests on Sunday. Together with members of other faith groups he has launched an online petition for the restrictions to be made proportional to the size of buildings.

  • How I competed on 'Let's Make a Deal' during the pandemic, and won

    What's it like appearing on a game show during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here's how I did on "Let's Make a Deal."

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump ‘remains a clear and present danger’ to Americans

    The lead House impeachment manager also tells "The View" why he considers former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial successful despite the acquittal.

  • New York City movie theaters to open for the 1st time in almost a year

    For the first time since March 2020, movie theaters in New York City are about to reopen their doors. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday that movie theaters in New York City will be permitted to resume operations at 25 percent capacity and with no more than 50 people per screen beginning on March 5. Although movie theaters that shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic have previously reopened in other parts of the United States, including the rest of New York, they've remained closed in New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest moviegoing markets in the country. This has been a major impediment for the box office prospects of movies like Tenet that have debuted theatrically during the pandemic, and it's been part of the reason upcoming blockbusters like No Time to Die have recently been facing new delays. New York's move to reopen theaters prompted speculation over whether some upcoming tentpole films, such as Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Widow, could actually be released in the coming months rather than be postponed again. At the same time, Variety notes it "will be difficult to turn a profit on $200 million-budgeted films with capped capacity and Los Angeles venues shuttered." For now, Raya and the Last Dragon and Godzilla vs. Kong will debut in March both in theaters and on streaming, while Marvel's Black Widow is set to only play in theaters on May 7. During a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Black Widow remains slated for its theatrical release, but he noted the company will be closely "watching to see the reopening of theaters and consumer sentiment in terms of going back." More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeCalifornia lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments for lower-wage workersResign, Andrew Cuomo