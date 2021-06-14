Sri Lankan court grants bail to captain of fire-ravaged ship

  • Sri Lankan police officers escort Russian Captain Tyutkalo Vitaly, center, of fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at a court before the hearing begins in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Russian Captain Tyutkalo Vitaly of fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl waits in a court before the hearing begins in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Sri Lankan navy soldiers walk on the beach looking for plastic debris washed ashore from fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Sri Lankan navy soldiers carry sacks full of plastic debris washed ashore from fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Sri Lankan navy soldiers clean the plastic debris washed ashore from fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 / 5

Sri Lanka Ship Fire

Sri Lankan police officers escort Russian Captain Tyutkalo Vitaly, center, of fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at a court before the hearing begins in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
·1 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court granted bail to the captain of a fire-ravaged container ship on Monday, hours after he was arrested by police, officials said.

The ship, the MV X-Press Pearl, is sinking off the country's capital, Colombo, and causing severe environmental pollution.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said the captain was arrested under the provisions of the Marine Pollution Prevention Act, which prohibits the dumping of oil, harmful substances and other pollutants in the ocean and coastal areas. He has not been formally charged, which is done by prosecutors.

Russian captain Tyutkalo Vitaly appeared before the magistrate on Monday and was later released on bail. The court banned him from leaving the country. The case will be heard again on July 1.

The fire broke out when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of the capital and waiting to enter the country’s main port. It burned for 12 days.

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals, most of which was destroyed in the fire.

Authorities extinguished the fire last week, but the ship then began sinking and attempts to tow it into deeper waters failed when the vessel’s stern sank to the seabed.

The ship remains partly submerged in waters about 21 meters (70 feet) deep.

On Saturday, the government said it is seeking an interim claim of $40 million from the ship’s operator to cover part of the cost of fighting the fire. Officials are still assessing the total damages.

___

This story corrects that the captain has not been formally charged.

Recommended Stories

  • Shipping industry logjam could hold up Christmas orders

    The tailbacks in China compound a number of other setbacks for the industry, with shipping firms struggling to bear the dramatic changes first triggered by the pandemic.

  • Charles Barkley says Sashi Brown can help Wizards moving forward

    Charles Barkley feels that Sashi Brown can help the team continue to grow in the coming years.

  • Home Depot has contracted its own container ship, trying to sidestep a global shipping crisis that threatens to disrupt holiday orders

    "We have a ship that's solely going to be ours. It's just going to go back and forth with 100% dedicated to Home Depot," Home Depot's COO said.

  • New Israeli foreign minister stresses need to repair ties with Democrats

    Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a ceremony on his first day in office on Monday that the new government must repair Israel's relationship with the Democratic Party, which he said had badly deteriorated during Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister.What he's saying: "The previous government took a bad and lightheaded bet to focus only on the Republican Party and abandon Israel’s bipartisan status in America," said Lapid, who is also the alternate prime minister and heads the bi

  • Race Rewind: Late-race restart decides $1 million payday

    Relive all the action from the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway that saw one team walk away with a $100,000 pit stop bonus and a driver take home $1 million.

  • Oil gains as risk of Iran supply resumption recedes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Brent crude was up by 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.24 a barrel by 0651 GMT, having risen 0.2% on Monday. U.S. oil gained 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.21 a barrel, having slipped 3 cents in the previous session.

  • Israel's new leader faces first test as nationalist march threatens to renew fighting with Hamas

    Naftali Bennet is facing his first major test as Israel's prime minister within hours of taking office as a nationalist march is scheduled to run through Jerusalem on Tuesday, risking a return to widespread violence. The right-winger who led the ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu has been warned that Hamas will use the march as a pretext for firing rockets at Israel. The march had been due to take place on "Jerusalem Day," a holiday of nationalist parades in Israel, on May 10, but was postponed as th

  • Nord Stream 2: The Pipeline Dividing Germany and the U.S.

    Jun.14 -- As U.S. President Joe Biden meets with dozens of heads of state during a tour of Europe, questions continue over the White House's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project, a gas pipeline that, once it comes online, would deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe every year.

  • A woman's pet cat kept stealing from her neighbors, so she put up a 'My Cat Is a Thief' yard sign next to all the stolen goods

    Kate Felmet says her cat, Esme, is a thief who steals everything from face masks to knee pads, so she made a plan to return her neighbors' lost items.

  • 16 of the Most Charming Lake House Rentals on Airbnb

    Enjoy all the cozy details this wood cabin has to offer, like a retro-looking gas fireplace, claw-foot bathtub, and dreamy bedroom skylight—all just a short distance from the shores of Lake Tahoe. Get it now! This recently updated A-frame near Lake of the Ozarks offers peace and relaxation amid nature. With comforts like a midcentury fireplace, meditation nook, and sunset views, this Scandinavian-inspired retreat aims to fully reset and restore.

  • More than 30 people have been arrested for bringing guns to Disney World since 2020

    According to a new report from the Orlando Sentinel, gun-related arrests at Disney World are seemingly increasing each year.

  • SCOTUS deals a gutting blow to federal criminal justice reform

    SCOTUS deals a gutting blow to federal criminal justice reform

  • Virginia couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, setting precedent

    A Virginia couple on Monday pleaded guilty to demonstrating unlawfully in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, a misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months, in a plea deal that could set a benchmark for hundreds of other cases. Jessica and Joshua Bustle of Bristow, Virginia were the first to reach such an agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, who oversaw Monday's plea hearing, will sentence the Bustles at a later date.

  • Why the Second Amendment protects a 'well-regulated militia' but not a private citizen militia

    The Second Amendment declares the importance of state-government authorized militias, like these National Guard troops guarding the California State Capitol building. AP Photo/Rich PedroncelliWhen a federal judge in California struck down the state’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons in early June 2021, he added a volatile new issue to the gun-rights debate. The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, does not take effect immediately, because California has 30 days to appeal the rej

  • Minnesota court affirms approval of Line 3 oil pipeline

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed state regulators' key approvals of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, in a dispute that drew over 1,000 protesters to northern Minnesota last week. A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the state’s independent Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Enbridge the certificate of need and route permit that the Canadian-based company needed to begin construction on the 337-mile (542-kilometer) Minnesota segment of a larger project to replace a 1960s-era crude oil pipeline that has deteriorated and can run at only half capacity. Pipeline opponents said they are considering an appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, but that their main focus is trying to persuade President Joe Biden to intervene and the continuing protests.

  • Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

    The Sixers had led by 18 points at one stage of game four.

  • U.S. documents reveal site where World War II war criminal Tojo’s remains were scattered

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer.

  • Kamala Harris’ trip problems rekindle 2020 campaign doubts

    Vice President Kamala Harris' stumbles during her first foreign trip have rekindled the debate from her presidential campaign about whether she — and not her staff — is to blame.Why it matters: While Harris' only overture toward running for president in 2024 has been a trip to New Hampshire in April, the vice president is in a prime position to cast herself as the best choice for Democrats should President Biden not seek a second term.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Woman Had Husband Murdered While She Was In Labor With His Best Friend's Baby

    Those who knew Angela Dickinson said she could charm any man. She was even able to charm her stepbrother and the father of her child to murder her own husband, Carl Dickinson. Carl Ellis Dickinson was born in 1955 and raised in Lee County, Alabama. By his early 40s, Carl was making good money as a long-haul trucker and, after two failed marriages, he began dating a 19-year-old named Angela in 2002. He was old enough to be her father and had actually previously dated her mother. Despite the age d

  • Asian delivery driver stabbed in the back in Brooklyn in latest possible hate crime

    The panicked victim ran to look for attacker after finishing his food run