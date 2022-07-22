Rajapaksa ally named PM in Sri Lanka as protest site cleared

KRISHAN FRANCIS, RAFIQ MAQBOOL and RISHI LEKHI
3 min read
In this article:
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th President of Sri Lanka
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Former Prime minister of Sri Lanka
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2022

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An ally of the Rajapaksa political family was appointed Friday as Sri Lanka's prime minister, hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country's economic collapse.

New President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected by lawmakers and sworn into office earlier this week, appointed his school classmate Dinesh Gunawardena to succeed himself. Gunawardena is 73 and also belongs to a prominent political family.

Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months demanding their leaders resign over an economic crisis that has left the island nation's 22 million people short of essentials like medicine, food and fuel.

The protests forced out former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week. His family has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the last two decades, but public outrage over the economic crisis forced several family members to leave ministry posts earlier in the crisis.

Before dawn, security forces made several arrests and cleared a protest camp near the presidential palace in the capital, Colombo, where demonstrators have gathered for the past 104 days. Army and police staff arrived in trucks and buses around midnight, removing tents and blocking roads leading to the site. The overnight raid occurred even though protesters had announced they would vacate the site on Friday voluntarily.

Security forces were seen beating up at least two journalists. At least two lawyers also were assaulted when they went to the protest site to offer their counsel, said the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the main lawyers’ body in the country. It also said one lawyer and several journalists were arrested.

The lawyers' association called for a halt to the “unjustified and disproportionate actions” of armed forces targeting civilians. It called on Wickremesinghe to ensure he and his government respected the rule of law and citizens' rights.

“The use of the Armed Forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country’s social, economic and political stability,” the association said in its statement.

The heavy handed removal of the protesters drew criticism.

The leader of the political opposition, Sajith Premadasa, tweeted, “A cowardly assault against PEACEFUL protestors, who agreed to vacate the sites today; A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk & endangers Sri Lanka’s international image, at a critical juncture."

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung also expressed concern.

“We urge restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured," she said in a tweet.

On Monday, when he was acting president, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency that gave him broad authority to act in the interest of public security and order. Authorities have broad power to search premises and detain people, and Wickremesinghe can change or suspend any law.

On Friday, he issued a notice under the state of emergency calling out the armed forces to maintain law and order nationwide. The emergency must be reviewed by Parliament regularly to decide whether to extend it or let it expire.

Wickremesinghe, also 73, has wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been overseeing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund. He said Monday those discussions were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

Even after restoring order and installing a new government, the outlook for reaching agreement on a bailout remains unclear. The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, told the Japanese financial magazine Nikkei Asia this week that the fund hopes for a deal “as quickly as possible."

But Wickremesinghe said earlier this month that the task was proving difficult because Sri Lanka is effectively bankrupt.

  • Ranil Wickremesinghe: The six-time Sri Lankan PM who became president

    Ranil Wickremesinghe has the top job he's dreamed of all his life - the challenges he faces are huge.

  • Sri Lankan troops crack down on protesters as new president sworn in

    Sri Lankan security forces arrested several people by early Friday and cleared the main camp protesters have occupied for more than three months while demanding the nation's leaders resign over an unprecedented economic collapse.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Loyalist Becomes New Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows I

  • Russia Rises Alongside China in Latest Japan Threat Assessment

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and China’s deepening military cooperation that has included joint air and navy drills is raising security concerns in the region, Japan said in its first annual defense report issued since Moscow invaded Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying

  • Sri Lanka's new president to appoint ally of ousted Rajapaksa as PM - sources

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will appoint an ally of the ousted Rajapaksa dynasty as prime minister, four sources said on Thursday, a day after urging unity to find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled Sri Lanka and resigned from his post last week after mass protests over his handling of the economy. He is expected to appoint Dinesh Gunewardena, a former foreign and education minister, as prime minister along with a new cabinet on Friday, the sources, close to Wickremesinghe and Gunewardena, said.

  • New Sri Lankan president divisive choice for fixing crisis

    Sri Lanka’s prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa whose term he is finishing after he fled the country and resigned, urged fellow lawmakers to unite in saving the nation. Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister by Rajapaksa in May after angry protests forced Rajapaksa's brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to step down and seek refuge in a naval base.

  • Sri Lankan security forces raid protest camp as new leaders sworn in

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan security forces raided a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo early on Friday and cleared out a section of it, fuelling fears that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had launched a crackdown a day after being sworn in. Media footage showed soldiers in riot gear and armed with assault rifles tearing down the camp, set up in April by protesters enraged with the country's economic collapse that has caused severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines. Wickremesinghe, the former prime minister, was sworn into office on Thursday after winning a parliamentary vote this week, following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore in the wake of massive public protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

  • Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

    The pictures from 2000, 2021 and 2022 offer a new view into its dramatically low water levels, now at just 27% capacity

  • Sri Lanka swears in new president amid economic crisis

    STORY: Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in on Thursday (July 21).The veteran politician takes over from Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned from his post last week.The change of guard follows weeks of mass protests over the country's worsening economic crisis.Outside parliament, Wickremesinghe appeared to distance himself from his predecessor, who he served under as prime minister and finance minister.WICKREMESINGHE SAYING: "How am I an old friend of Rajapaksa? When do I know the Rajapaksa(s)? I've been opposing them all these time. You come here today and tell me I'm a friend?"REPORTER ASKING: "YOU'RE NOT A FRIEND OF THE RAJAPAKSA(S)?"WICKREMESINGHE SAYING: "No, you ask any of them."REPORTER ASKING: "CAN YOU BE THE CHANGE THAT SRI LANKA SAYS IT WANTS?"WICKREMESINGHE SAYING: "I will be the change that the people want."But many Sri Lankans are not willing to wait and see if he keeps that promise.Hundreds queued outside the Immigration and Emigration Department on Thursday in a bid to leave the country.A lack of foreign currency has meant there are shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.Inflation hit an annual 59% in June, according to the statistics department.Many are frustrated and lay the blame with the government:"Sri Lankans are making passports to go to India, Saudi (Arabia), Kuwait, and Malaysia, to work there. There is no money in Sri Lanka.""The government of Sri Lanka is not good. This is why we are leaving. We cannot stay here. There is nothing here. No petrol, no diesel, no gas…nothing."Sri Lanka is seeking a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund worth up to $3 billion.It's also looking for assistance from neighboring India, China and other international partners.

    Promoted Nottingham Forest beat off competition from other Premier League sides to sign Jesse Lingard on a free transfer on Thursday.

