Sri Lankan PM requests patience as UN calls for relief funds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISHAN FRANCIS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister said Tuesday that the United Nations has arranged a worldwide public appeal to help the island nation's food, agriculture and heath sectors amid serious shortages caused by its worst economic crises in recent memory.

In his speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the U.N. plans to provide $48 million in assistance over a four-month period.

Wickremesinghe said that for the next three weeks it will be tough to obtain some essentials and urged people to be united and patient, to use the scarce supplies as carefully as possible and to avoid nonessential travel.

“Therefore, I urge all citizens to refrain from thinking about hoarding fuel and gas during this period. After those difficult three weeks, we will try to provide fuel and food without further disruptions. Negotiations are underway with various parties to ensure this happens,” Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having suspended repayment of its foreign loans. Its foreign reserves are almost spent, which has limited imports and caused serious shortages of essentials including food, medicine, fuel and cooking gas.

The island nation is due to repay $7 billion this year of the $25 billion in foreign loans it is scheduled to pay by 2026. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt is $51 billion.

Authorities have started discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package and Wickremesinghe asked the IMF to lead a conference to unite Sri Lanka's lending partners.

“Holding such a conference under the leadership of India, China and Japan will be a great strength to our country. China and Japan have different credit approaches. It is our hope that some consensus on lending approaches can be reached through such a conference,” Wickremesinghe said.

He said Sri Lanka will need $6 billion over the next six months to stay afloat.

A decision taken last year to ban agrochemicals and make the country's agriculture totally organic has halved rice production during the main cultivating season, though the ban has since been withdrawn. A lack of funds to buy fertilizer threatens future yields, too, causing fears of a food crisis.

It costs $600 million a year to import chemical fertilizer, Wickremesinghe said.

“The task of rebuilding our declining agriculture must begin immediately. We are losing the international market for our export crops. Action must be taken to prevent this. Chemical fertilizers are needed to boost local agriculture,” he said.

The economic crisis has led to political turmoil in the country with protesters camping out outside the president's office for more than 50 days calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whom they accuse of being responsible for the crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka holds its breath as new PM fights to save economy

    It has been nearly three weeks since Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister of Sri Lanka with a daunting mandate to pull the crisis-weary country from the brink of an economic abyss that threatens to tear it apart. The five-time prime minister has inherited a nation barreling toward bankruptcy and saddled with foreign debt so big that it has no money left for basic imports. Sri Lankans are struggling to access the bare necessities like food, fuel, medicine, cooking gas and even toilet paper and matches.

  • Pakistan hosts West Indies for ODI series in intense heat

    Intensive heat will test the fitness of players when Pakistan hosts the West Indies in the three-match limited-overs international series starting Wednesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board had to relocate the series to Multan from Rawalpindi last week because of the uncertain political situation in the country. The opposition, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is planning rallies in the federal capital Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka needs $5 billion, help from China for essentials

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will need $5 billion over the next six months to ensure basic living standards, and is renegotiating the terms of a yuan-denominated swap worth $1.5 billion with China so as to fund essential imports, the prime minister said on Tuesday. To tide over the turmoil, Sri Lanka will need about $3.3 billion for fuel imports, $900 million for food, $250 million for cooking gas and $600 million more for fertiliser this year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament. The central bank has estimated the economy will contract by 3.5% in 2022, Wickremesinghe said, but added that he was confident growth could return with a strong reform package, debt restructuring and international support.

  • Hong Kong Resists New Virus Curbs Despite Talk of Xi Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong won’t tighten Covid curbs before the city’s July 1 handover anniversary, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, despite speculation President Xi Jinping will attend the celebrations.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on

  • US, S. Korea fly 20 fighter jets amid N. Korea tensions

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea's western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s

  • Dubai arrests 2 Gupta brothers over South African fraud case

    Dubai police said Tuesday they arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma. The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, who had lived for years in the sheikhdom, represents the latest major extradition arrest to be made by authorities in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai in particular has long welcomed the wealthy with little question into the luxury neighborhoods.

  • Ukrainian defenders demonstrate how they destroyed Russian fortifications and equipment in Sievierodonetsk

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 17:22 Ukrainian defenders have shown how their precision fire destroys Russian military equipment and vehicles in the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk. Source: 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Koshevoi Ataman (Cossack Commander) Kostia Hordiienko Quote: "Day 102.

  • With new weapons, Ukraine goes on the offensive

    The war for Ukraine has turned into a slugfest of dueling artillery, with heavy losses by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with retired Gen. David Petraeus, and with American veteran volunteer Mark Hayward, about control on the ground and the Ukrainian offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.

  • Gun deal within reach, U.S. Senators say

    Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn both say an agreement is within reach.

  • U.S. drug dealer turned master falconer extols 'healing power' of wildlife

    Master falconer Rodney Stotts has written a book about his life path from drug dealer on the streets of Washington to wildlife expert, hoping to inspire others to take solace in nature. "I went from 'flipping birds' - selling cocaine - to flying birds, and the destruction that I used to cause in that life," Stotts said. As a young man in one of Washington's roughest neighborhoods, Stotts had little to live for.

  • Top China livestreamer goes offline after showing ice-cream tank on Tiananmen Square anniversary

    The account of top China e-commerce livestreamer Li Jiaqi appears to have suspended all activity after showing an ice-cream tank on the eve of the Tiananmen Square anniversary. June 4 marked the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, which resulted in a bloody crackdown of its thousands of peaceful participants — most of which were students — by the Chinese military. On Friday evening, Li and a co-host presented Viennetta brand ice cream to sell during a live broadcast.

  • South Korea and U.S. launch missiles

    STORY: The action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike" against the source of North Korea's missile launches or the command and support centers, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against the North and agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to upgrade joint military drills and their combined deterrence posture.The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over about 10 minutes starting at 4:45 a.m. on Monday in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

  • Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

    India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout. At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly Monday to the comments made by two prominent spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab nations.

  • India Potash's rouble-rupee payment deal stumbles in Russian bank

    Russia's Sberbank has yet to process the first payment from Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) under a deal set up before the Ukraine war to enable IPL to pay for Belarusian potash using rupees rather than dollars, according to a letter seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the issue. The faltering pre-war payment deal bodes ill for India's plan to create rupee-rouble trade mechanisms that can bypass dollar and euro payments to avoid U.S. and Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. IPL set up a rupee account with Sberbank's New Delhi branch in early February at the request of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), as Belarus faced steadily tougher U.S. sanctions since a 2020 election Washington called fraudulent.

  • Saudi Arabia hikes oil prices sharply, sending US crude futures up to a 3-month high

    Aramco's price hikes sent international benchmark Brent crude oil and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate up as much as 2% on Monday morning.

  • Mexico's Volaris aims to lure bus travelers with help from new airports

    Mexican discount airline Volaris plans to lure lower income travelers who have traditionally stuck to bus travel due to cost and convenience, using a wider variety of airports near Mexico City as a key incentive. The planned marketing campaign by Mexico's largest airline aims to show travelers how close they are to airports in the Mexico City metropolitan area, part of a "bus-switching" strategy to get them out of bus seats and into airplanes, Holger Blankenstein, executive vice president of Volaris, told Reuters.

  • Sri Lanka's president vows to finish term, but won't run for re-election -Bloomberg

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will finish the remaining two years of his term despite months-long street protests calling for his ouster but won’t stand for re-election, he told Bloomberg. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades. Anti-government protestors blame Rajapaksa and his family for decisions that led to severe shortages of everything from fuel to medicine, stoking inflation of 40% and forcing a historic debt default.

  • Avalanche sweep Oilers with chaotic overtime win in Game 4

    The Colorado Avalanche are off to the Stanley Cup Final after closing out the Oilers in overtime of Game 4 Monday night in Edmonton.

  • Guerrilla Attacks Signal Rising Resistance to Russian Occupation

    The Kremlin-backed mayor of the Ukrainian town of Enerhodar was standing on his mother’s porch when a powerful blast struck, leaving him critically wounded. A week later, about 75 miles away, a car packed with explosives rocked the office of another Russian-appointed official in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. In a rarity, both Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed the blasts, which struck deep inside Russian-controlled territory. And both explosions appeared to be the work of what