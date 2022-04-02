Sri Lankan president declares curfew to preempt protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISHAN FRANCIS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer and politician
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Basil Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan politician
  • Chamal Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan politician
  • Namal Rajapaksa
    Son of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka imposed a countrywide curfew starting Saturday evening until Monday morning, in addition to a state of emergency declared by the president, in an attempt to prevent more unrest after protesters took to the streets blaming the government for the worsening economic crisis.

The government's information head Mohan Samaranayake said in a statement that the curfew is being imposed under powers vested with the president.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed emergency powers on midnight Friday amid widespread calls for public protests throughout the country on Sunday, as anger over shortages of essential foods, fuel and long power cuts boiled over this week into calls for his resignation.

Sri Lanka faces huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and its struggle to pay for imports has caused a lack of basic supplies. People wait in long lines for gas, and power is cut for several hours daily because there’s not enough fuel to operate power plants and dry weather has sapped hydropower capacity.

The island nation's economic woes date back a failure of successive governments to diversify exports, instead relying on traditional cash sources like tea, garments and tourism, and on a culture of consuming imported goods.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economy with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion in the last two years. Protesters also point to mismanagement — Sri Lanka has immense foreign debt after borrowing heavily on projects that don’t earn money. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion for this year alone.

On Thursday, angry crowds demonstrated along the roads leading to Rajapaksa’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo and stoned two army buses that police were using to block their path. The protesters set fire to one of the buses and turned back a fire truck that rushed to douse it.

Rajapaksa’s office blamed “organized extremists” within the thousands of protesters for the violence. Police fired tear gas and a water cannon and arrested 54 people. Dozens of other people were injured and some journalists beaten by police.

Senior police spokesperson Ajith Rohana said that 24 police personnel and several other civilians were injured. Total damage was estimated to be around $132,000 and the suspects will be charged with damaging public property, Rohana said.

The emergency declaration by Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. Under the emergency, the president can authorize detentions, seizure of property and searching of premises. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.

A curfew already had been implemented in the suburbs of Colombo following Thursday's protests but was lifted Friday morning.

The powerful Rajapaksa family includes not only the president but his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He was credited with a military victory that ended the country’s 25-year civil war against Tamil rebels in 2009. Five other family members serve as lawmakers, including Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa and a nephew, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

The Rajapaskas' immense political clout has raised fears of the family control over key state functions and of weakening independent government institutions.

Recommended Stories

  • Meteorologist Calls His Kids During Broadcast to Warn Them of Nearby Tornado: 'Scary Moment'

    "I knew they were not watching me on TV!" NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer wrote on Twitter afterwards, noting that both his kids were safe

  • Does a second term beckon for France’s Macron?

    STORY: The upcoming French presidential election is Emmanuel Macron’s to lose - if the opinion polls are to be believed. Macron is set become the first leader for two decades to win a second term in office in April.With that comes the task of steering France through the fallout from COVID-19, global inflationary pressures and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He spent more than most European peers keeping France afloat during the pandemic.Voters have approved of his recent diplomatic efforts, including flying to Moscow to meet President Putin.And both crises may have helped his re-election campaign, according to political analyst Bruno Cautres."Emmanuel Macron has benefited really from the 'rally around the flag' effect, because of the Ukraine war, and also because of the way that Emmanuel Macron did manage actually the COVID pandemic, particularly at the end with the 'whatever it cost'. And Emmanuel Macron has clearly benefitted from that, his position of the incumbent, the executive, which is managing the crisis.”Five years ago Macron became France's youngest leader since Napoleon - the political outsider who would break the old left-right stranglehold. He set about cutting taxes for big business and the wealthy, loosening labor laws and marketing France Inc. as a start-up nation. But his plans for pension reforms in particular proved highly unpopular. The long-running yellow vest demonstrations began as a protest against high fuel prices. But they eventually focused in on Macron as aloof, elitist and deaf to the grievances of ordinary people. For French voters like Laurent Semmama that reputation persists.“He has directed France like he does a business, and it's true this is how it’s done but you also need to take the human factor into account, so you need to be social too, you're not just managing goods, but managing people."Macron is seeking to extend his mandate precisely to press on with his pro-business reforms.He still wants to increase the retirement age, cut taxes and further loosen labor market rules - potentially risking further social unrest.But it doesn’t seem to have dented his poll lead. He is comfortably ahead of his nearest rivals. Far-right challenger Marine Le Pen lost to Macron in the second round of voting in 2017. She’s likely to do the same again this time around. That’s despite successfully softening the Euroskeptic stance of her National Rally party - and broadening her own appeal among mainstream voters. She’s also had to deal with the threat of far-right nationalist Eric Zemmour whose campaign tailed off after an initial surge. Jean Luc Melenchon is the only left-wing candidate to poll among the top five challengers. His France Unbowed party has been boosted by how poorly other left-wing candidates are faring. But it’s unlikely to be enough.Right of center is Valerie Pecresse. France’s self-styled Iron Lady – part Margaret Thatcher and part Angela Merkel. She is a moderate within a conservative party that has lurched rightwards. She would be France's first woman president - but she would have to pull off a major upset to get there. Emmanuel Macron may be a matter of weeks away from comfortably securing a second five-year term. But beyond the immediate crises, communications expert Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet sees a bigger challenge ahead for the president - his own domestic reform agenda."Even though the economy is good, and what he did achieve during the five years, economically speaking, is good for French people, and not all of them, but most of the population have seen their revenues increase and they pay less taxes, but you know people have to feel it. And after four years of deep, deep social, sanitary and diplomatic crisis, it's difficult to feel good, even though the situation is better."

  • Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa said in a government gazette notification that he took decision in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and essential services. Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain sporadic protests that have broken out over shortages of essential items, including fuel and other goods.

  • A tale of two Jimmys: Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon swap chat shows in ‘epic’ April Fools’ prank

    Fans were left extremely confused after tuning in to watch respective shows

  • Delta Airlines pilot lands Boeing 757 safely after cockpit window shatters mid-flight

    ‘We were calm, so being told to stay calm while we were calm made us feel a little panicky,” says passenger Rachel Wright.

  • Crowds March Through the Streets of Colombo Amid Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka

    Protesters frustrated by power cuts and various shortages marched through the streets of Colombo in Sri Lanka, on Thursday, March 31, as a severe economic crisis continued to grip the country.According to local reports “thousands” of people blocked the streets to protest the country’s shortages of medicine, fuel, fertilizer, milk powder, and other items as well as daily power outages lasting for hours.Sri Lanka officials approved 13-hour power cuts for the country on March 31 amid the fuel shortages and low water levels at hydroelectric dams, local media outlet Ada Derana reported.This footage, filmed by Instagram user Damith Mendis, shows scenes in the Colombo suburb of Mirihana on Thursday night. Credit: Damith Mendis via Storyful

  • US lethal aid shipments to Ukraine ‘already arriving,’ Pentagon says

    The U.S. has already sent Ukraine “about a half a dozen” lethal aid shipments as part of the Biden administration’s $800 million package passed earlier this month, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Thursday. “Those shipments are already arriving, in fact, from the time [President Biden] signed the order to the first shipment going on its…

  • Sudan general who led coup threatens to expel UN envoy

    Sudan’s top general threatened to expel the U.N. envoy to the country, accusing him of “flagrant interference” in the country’s affairs. Friday’s comments by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, came less than a week after U.N. envoy Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis. Sudan plunged into turmoil following an October military coup led by Burhan removed a Western-backed transitional government.

  • U.S. ending Title 42 blocking asylum seekers at border

    STORY: The United States on Friday announced that it will be ending a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico.The public health order, known as Title 42, will remain in effect until May 23 according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In a separate statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order in March 2020, said it was no longer needed to limit the spread of the virus after it considered “current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19.”U.S. President Joe Biden kept Title 42 in place after taking office in January 2021 despite fierce criticism from his own political party and campaign promises to reverse the restrictive immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.Leading Democrats, medical experts and the United Nations have criticized Title 42, saying it expels migrants to danger in Mexico and that scientific evidence does not support its stated goal of limiting the spread of the virus.Meanwhile, Republicans have blasted Biden this week following reports the order would be ended, saying lifting the pandemic restrictions would encourage more migrants to enter illegally at a time when border crossings are already breaking records.U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials said earlier this week that they were preparing to handle a sharp spike in border crossings, but that it remained unclear whether lifting the COVID-era order would increase migration.

  • Argentinian Falklands veterans mark ‘day of sadness’ over torture they endured

    As Argentinians celebrate 40th anniversary, veterans who were subjected to cruelty from commanders launch a fresh push for justice ‘Many of us went to fight as volunteers, but not to go through that kind of hell,’ said Eduardo Ortuondo. Photograph: Rafael WOLLMANN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Many Argentinians will this Saturday celebrate the 40th anniversary of the day their country’s troops landed on the Falklands, the South Atlantic islands that Argentina has long claimed as its own. But for Edua

  • Will Smith has resigned from the Academy. Here's what that means.

    Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his altercation with Chris Rock during the Oscars. What does his resignation mean?

  • Shaken at First, Many Russians Now Rally Behind Putin's Invasion

    The stream of anti-war letters to a lawmaker in St. Petersburg, Russia, has dried up. Some Russians who had criticized the Kremlin have turned into cheerleaders for the war. Those who publicly oppose it have found the word “traitor” scrawled on their apartment door. Five weeks into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that the Russian public’s initial shock has given way to a mix of support for their troops and anger at the West. On television, entertainment shows have

  • Why Russia gave up Alaska, America's gateway to the Arctic

    One hundred and fifty-five years ago, on March 30, 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward and Russian envoy Baron Edouard de Stoeckl signed the Treaty of Cession. With a stroke of a pen, Tsar Alexander II had ceded Alaska, his country’s last remaining foothold in North America, to the United States for US.2 million. That sum, amounting to just 8 million in today’s dollars, brought to an end Russia’s 125-year odyssey in Alaska and its expansion across the treacherous Bering Sea, which at

  • A former Trump official said 'you knew your day was wrecked' when Ginni Thomas showed up at the White House, report says

    Ginni Thomas presented Trump with lists of suggested hires, including "infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists," the Daily Beast reported.

  • Trump worried about John Kelly monitoring his calls on the White House switchboard and told people to hang up and call him on his cell: report

    While serving as Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly monitored the White House switchboard to see who was calling the former president, reports said.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

  • GOP Sen. Richard Burr is opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson over 'court packing,' which she has no control over

    The question of expanding the Supreme Court is up to Congress, not the federal judiciary, to decide.

  • Russia's planting of land mines shows its troops know they've been defeated and don't plan another big attempt on Kyiv

    Russian forces are using banned anti-personnel mines to cover its tactical retreat in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said.