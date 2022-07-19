Sri Lankan opposition leader drops out of presidential race as protests planned

Sri Lanka's ousted Prime Minister Wickremesinghe arrives at a news conference in Colombo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Sajith Premadasa
    Sri Lankan politician
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th and current President of Sri Lanka

By Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa announced on Tuesday he had dropped out of the race to become president of the crisis-hit nation and promised his support to a rival candidate set to take on acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Students and other groups planned a mass protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president, as lawmakers gathered in parliament to finalise candidates for the role ahead of a vote on Wednesday. Protesters see Wickremesinghe as an ally of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish, I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said on Twitter.

He said his main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and "our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making" Dullas Alahapperuma the winner.

Former journalist Alahapperuma, a ruling party lawmaker who has long operated in the shadows of the powerful Rajapaksa family that dominated the country's politics for decades, is seen as more acceptable to the protesters than Wickremesinghe.

Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe took over as acting president last week after a popular uprising against rocketing prices and shortages of food and fuel forced Rajapaksa to flee to Singapore and resign.

Another presidential contestant is Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the left-wing Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.

The next president will complete Rajapaksa's term that was scheduled to end in 2024.

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and tax cuts by the Rajapaksa government, Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since it won independence from Britain in 1948.

Inflation of over 50% and shortages of food, fuel and medicines have brought thousands onto the streets in months of protests that culminated in Rajapaksa's ouster and forced the country to seek help from overseas.

India is willing to make more investments in Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper.

"The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka.

"We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka because that will help create medium- and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy."

Sri Lanka has also sought assistance from its fourth-biggest lender, China.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lankan prime minister, 2 rivals in presidential race

    Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week. Wickremesinghe is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition but his candidacy is opposed by critics who say he is a holdover from the previous government that led the country into economic catastrophe. The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him.

  • Europe burns as heatwave breaks temperature records

    A fierce heatwave in western Europe has left much of the continent wilting under a scorching sun, feeding ferocious wildfires and threatening to smash more temperature records on Tuesday. In Britain, forecasters said the current national record of 38.7 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) could be broken and 40C breached for the first time, with experts blaming climate change and predicting more frequent extreme weather to come. On Monday the 38.1C recorded in Suffolk, in eastern England, made it the hottest day of the year and the third-hottest day on record. Across the Channel in France, a host of towns and cities recorded their highest-ever temperatures on Monday, the national weather office said. The mercury hit 39.3C in Brest on the Atlantic coast of Brittany, in the far northwest of the country, smashing a previous record of 35.1C from 2002. Saint-Brieuc, on the Channel coast, hit 39.5C beating a previous record of 38.1C, and the western city of Nantes recorded 42C, beating a decades-old high of 40.3C, set in 1949. Firefighters in France's southwest were still struggling in the crushing heat to contain two massive fires that have caused widespread destruction. For nearly a week now, armies of firefighters and a fleet of waterbombing aircraft have battled blazes that have mobilised much of France's firefighting capacity. - Holiday makers evacuated - Ireland saw temperatures of 33C in Dublin -- the highest since 1887 -- while in the Netherlands, temperatures reached 35.4C in the southern city of Westdorpe. Although that was not a record, higher temperatures are expected there on Tuesday. Neighbouring Belgium also expected temperatures of 40C and over. The European heatwave is the second to engulf parts of the southwest of the continent in recent weeks. European Commission researchers, meanwhile, said nearly half (46 percent) of EU territory was exposed to warning-level drought. Eleven percent was at an alert level, and crops were already suffering from lack of water. Blazes in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of land. An area nine kilometres (5.5 miles) long and eight kilometres wide was still ablaze near France's Dune de Pilat, Europe's highest sand dune, turning picturesque landscapes, popular campsites and pristine beaches into a scorching mess. The blaze was literally "blowing things up", such was its ferocity, said Marc Vermeulen, head of the local fire service. "Pine trunks of 40 years are bursting." A total of 8,000 people were being evacuated from near the dune Monday as a precaution, as changing winds blew thick smoke into residential areas, officials said. Hurriedly packing her car, Patricia Monteil said she would go to her daughter's home in another part of the district. "But if that goes up in flames too, I don't know what to do." Around 32,000 tourists or residents have been forced to decamp in France, many to emergency shelters. On Monday evening, prosecutors in the southwest city of Bordeaux said a man suspected of having started one of the fires in the region had been taken into custody. The two fires in the region have destroyed nearly 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of land. At Avigon, in the southeast, a fire that first started last Thursday surged back to life on Monday, local firefighters reported, while a separate fire broke out up in the northwest, in Brittany. In Spain,&nbsp;a fire burning in the northwestern province of Zamora claimed the life of a 69-year-old shepherd, regional authorities said. On Sunday, a fireman died in the same area. Later on Monday it was reported an office worker in his fifties had died from heatstroke in Madrid. Authorities have reported around 20 wildfires still raging from the south to Galicia in the far northwest, where blazes have destroyed around 4,500 hectares of land. - 'Enjoy the sunshine' - The fires in Portugal claimed two more lives in the northern Vila Real region, after a car carrying two local villagers crashed off the road as they appeared to be trying to flee a fire zone, local officials said. "We found the car and these two people, aged around 70 years, completely burnt," the mayor of Murca, Mario Artur Lopez, told SIC Noticias television. The victims were from the nearby village of Penabeice, he added. Almost the entire country has been on high alert for wildfires despite a slight drop in temperatures, which last Thursday hit 47C -- a record for July. The fires have already killed two other people, injured around 60 and destroyed between 12,000 and 15,000 hectares of land there. In Britain, the government, already on the ropes after a series of scandals that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, has been accused of taking the situation too lightly. Johnson was criticised for having failed to attend an emergency meeting on the crisis on Sunday, instead hosting a farewell party at his state-funded country retreat. And medics condemned comments by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who appeared to minimise the threat from the extreme heat when he told Britons to "enjoy the sunshine". The Sun tabloid headlined its coverage of the heat "British Bake Off", observing that the "scorcher" was making the UK hotter than Ibiza, where temperatures were a comparatively low 30C. The extreme temperatures saw flights suspended at Luton Airport near London and at Royal Air Force base Brize Norton due to "defects" on the runway, with no let-up expected for Tuesday. Trains were cancelled and schools closed in affected areas. In Brighton, on England's south coast, bank worker Abu Bakr put the heatwave in perspective. "I come from Sudan," he said. "Forty, forty-five degrees is just the norm. This is as good as it can be." burs-jh-phz/jwp/je/smw

  • Mosquitos help solve home robbery case in China

    Chinese police identified a burglar after taking samples from two mosquitoes he killed while breaking and entering last month. The man reportedly broke into an apartment in Fuzhou, Fujian province, at around 1 p.m. on June 11 and stole valuable items, as announced by Fuzhou Public Security via a report on its WeChat account. During their investigation, the authorities discovered two dead mosquitoes with blood smears on one of the living room walls.

  • Sri Lanka switches venues for 2nd cricket test vs Pakistan

    Logistical challenges caused by Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis forced cricket organizers to move the second cricket test against Pakistan from Colombo to Galle. Sri Lanka Cricket announced the decision Monday, on Day 3 of the first test, after deciding not to take any chances with potential political protests in the capital.

  • China Warns Taiwan Visit by Pelosi Would Have ‘Grave Impact’

    (Bloomberg) -- China vowed to take a “resolute and strong” response to any Taiwan visit by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, setting the stage for a possible showdown over the reported landmark trip. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapPelosi’s plan to lead a delegation to

  • Peter Dinklage Wins for Best ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Character Name

    Michael LoccisanoAnother star player has volunteered as tribute to star in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Peter Dinklage will take his fantasy knowledge from Game of Thrones over to Panem, as Deadline reports he’s been cast in the highly anticipated film—and he’s got the best name in the entire saga.We’ll take your Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark—who boasted the couple name “Peeniss”—and raise you Casca Highbottom. Gone are the days of Caesar Flickerman,

  • Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses to trade 0.1% higher as traders

  • Behind the crisis in Sri Lanka – how political and economic mismanagement combined to plunge nation into turmoil

    The sun sets on Sri Lanka's protest movement (for now). Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images)Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally resigned on July 15, 2022, having earlier fled the country amid widespread protests in the Southern Asian nation. The man who replaced him, Prime Minister and now interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, is likewise facing calls to go amid political and economic turmoil. Although the drama escalated over a matter of days – during which the presidential palace a

  • IE couple's wedding highlighted by encounter with Bennifer

    A SoCal couple tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend, but right before they said their "I dos" they had a surprise encounter with another couple ready to get married: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

  • From Mauritania to Pakistan, this is how the world stays cool in a heatwave

    Ben Farmer, Islamabad

  • Marine Corps wants to test out partner drones, new MQ-9 Reaper payloads

    The Marine Corps wants to increase its rapid prototyping fund by nearly a factor of six in 2023.

  • U.S. to continue providing intelligence to Ukraine after recent personnel changes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine after recent personnel changes in the inner circle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Zelenskiy sidelined his childhood friend as head of Ukraine's security service, and another close ally as top prosecutor, in Kyiv's biggest internal purge of the war, citing the failure of the two to root out Russian spies. Zelenskiy acknowledged that his two allies - SBU security service chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova - had failed to identify "traitors" in their organizations.

  • Pakistan makes positive start, chasing 342 to beat Sri Lanka

    Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq got Pakistan away to a positive start chasing a target of 342 for victory against Sri Lanka, reaching 68 without loss at lunch on Day 4 of the first test. Pakistan still need a further 274 runs to take a lead in the two-match series and will have to set a record to reach the target. The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at Galle is 268 set by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

  • Sri Lanka turmoil highlights risk for Chinese firms investing overseas

    The turmoil in Sri Lanka is the latest warning to Chinese investors about political risk in emerging markets, analysts have warned. Chinese companies operating overseas need to prepare crisis management plans in case of social unrest and political turmoil in these developing countries, according to Chris Torrens, a partner at the consultancy Control Risks. "Sri Lanka is a reminder of the need to have effective crisis management plans in place and regular exercises or training to ensure that ever

  • Polestar 3 lineup to range from $62,250 to $93,200

    The Polestar 3 electric SUV, as with the Cayenne, is likely to be dimensionally and financially between the Tesla Model Y and Model X.

  • Homeland Security records show 'shocking' use of phone data, ACLU says

    The civil liberties group released documents showing new details about how agencies had purchased information on people's movements throughout North America.

  • France Offers to Pay $9.9 Billion for EDF Nationalization

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government offered to pay about 9.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion) to fully nationalize Electricite de France SA as it seeks to resolve problems at the power generator that are exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets W

  • Rory Stewart: ‘MPs should be banned from looking at their phones in Parliament’

    “It has been an extraordinary experience to watch [the Tory leadership campaign],” says Rory Stewart. The writer, broadcaster and former MP for Penrith and The Border is speaking just as Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi have become the first candidates to be eliminated from the running to be the next prime minister. For Stewart, who ran unsuccessfully against Boris Johnson in 2019, the campaign has been a reminder of what he got wrong.

  • Trevor Lawrence, Jags skill players bonding after linking up at Bahamas

    Last week Trevor Lawrence told Jags Wire that he'd be linking up with the receivers soon. This week, those plans came together.

  • Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

    Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency that gives him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation — just two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Wickremesinghe’s imposition of the state of emergency came as protests demanding his resignation continued in most parts of the country, with some demonstrators burning him in effigy.