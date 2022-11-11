Sri Lankans are skipping meals to beat the surge in food prices

Mimansa Verma
·6 min read

The principal of the Ganthalawa school in the rural village of Kanthale, Sri Lanka, received an unusual request from a female student—she wanted to change her class because her classmate had stopped sharing meals with her and she hoped to find someone else who might be willing to share food during school meal times.

The girl’s father, a laborer, was out of work as a result of Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown and the whole family often went to bed hungry. Any food shared by a willing classmate was vital for Amaya (name changed) to survive.

Read more

According to a report (pdf) on Sri Lanka by the Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission, run jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), two in every five households had their incomes reduced by more than 50% compared to the corresponding three-month period in 2021.

Change in income by major source of income.
Change in income by major source of income.

Labourers like Amaya’s father and those working in the agriculture sector found themselves caught in a pincer of lack of employment and soaring food prices.

Food inflation reached 94.9% in September, a devasting blow to poor families already struggling with meals every day. Rice, the staple in Sri Lanka, now costs 210 rupees ($0.57) per kilogram, more than double the rate at which it was selling last year at Rs100. Chicken, which was selling at Rs680 per kilogram last year, now sells at Rs1,465.

General and food inflation.
General and food inflation.

Sri Lanka started floating the US dollar in February, which jumped to over Rs350 against Rs200 in the previous year. A litre of diesel now costs Rs510, twice what it cost earlier this year when it was just Rs254 back in March this year.

Sri Lanka banned agrochemicals in April 2021 to promote organic farming and to cut on fertilizer importation. But this exercise backfired as organic fertilizer was not as productive as the use of chemical fertilizers. It is expected this would result in a decline of yields, particularly of rice and corn, by about 40% in 2022, according to the FAO-WFP food security assessment.

The report also said approximately 8.7 million people (39.1% of the population) were not consuming an adequate diet. The situation has worsened since the third quarter of 2021 when the Medical Research Institute, a government health research agency, found only 3.4% of households taking in an adequate diet.

Around 60% of households are adopting coping strategies because they did not have enough food or money to buy food. Nearly a fourth of households had reduced the number of meals consumed daily and close to half reported limiting portion sizes. Worst-hit among the estate workers are those coming from tea plantations that are already under the poverty line where four in every five households (79.1%) were regularly skimping on food.

Prices have gone up and customers dried down.
Prices have gone up and customers dried down.

“We still manage all three daily meals for the kids, but my husband and I make do with two meals, skipping breakfast and having brunch before noon,” Kalani Salgado, a working mother who has two school-going children, told SciDev.Net. “We used to buy fish and meat regularly, but now we can afford these items only a few times a month.”

Other coping strategies included dipping into savings, buying food on credit, borrowing money, or pawning jewellery. Once these strategies were exhausted, households resorted to further tighter measures, impacting their capacity to generate incomes. The FAO-WFP report indicated that by June 2022, about 23% of Sri Lankan households had taken to selling productive assets such as farming equipment or vehicles, reducing essential healthcare expenses, and withdrawing children from school.

Fear of malnutrition

As household purchasing power dwindles, the worry is malnutrition. According to the Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission, the nutritional content of diets consumed by households was poor, with diets in the worst-off households lacking protein and iron-rich foods.

Pregnant and lactating mothers as well as children were the most vulnerable. In November 2021, the country stopped distributing Thriposha, a nutritional supplement meant for pregnant and lactating women and children. The budget for school meals was cut by two-thirds in January 2022, seriously impacting the scheme.

“Government understands the dire situation and is trying to put some remedy to slow the impact and has already prepared Emergency Nutrition Plan (pdf) 2022—2024,” says Ranjith Batuwanthudawe, the head of the Health Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Health. “We do plan to focus on district-level strategies to address the issues of any malnutrition situation and food security,” he said.

Some relief does come from donors and social activists. After learning of Amaya’s story, a temple in the region came forward to arrange food for the students of the Ganthalawe school and others in the area.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the WFP implemented an emergency operation in June with a goal to provide food and nutrition assistance to 3.4 million people. This support includes the distribution of emergency food assistance–such as cash, vouchers and food commodities–to 1.4 million people, helping families access a nutritious diet.

The WFP will also assist the Sri Lankan government in its national school meal programme by providing rice so that one million children will continue to receive their daily meals in schools. They will also procure key ingredients – maize and soya – for the production of Thriposha so that one million young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women continue to receive this nutritional supplement.

Community kitchens

Meanwhile, a ‘community kitchen’ programme was initiated by the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, a local non-profit organisation that has focused on alleviating poverty since 1958. Under this concept, the community pools resources and cook meals with materials donated by the community or outside donors.

Healthy meal ready to be served in a “community kitchen”
Healthy meal ready to be served in a “community kitchen”

“Because of covid-19, at least 500,000 had fallen below the level of poverty and the present economic crisis pulled thousands more into poverty so that what is now a social crisis can quickly escalate into a humanitarian crisis,” says Vinya Ariyarathne, general secretary of Sarvodaya.

The community kitchen is not a new concept and was successfully implemented during the global 1972 food crisis, says Malani Balasooriya, coordinator for Sarvodaya, which is also setting up village food banks and exploring the potential of home gardening and community farming to cultivate basic food items.

Sri Lanka’s situation is critical, but not insurmountable, says Vimlendra Sharan, FAO representative for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “At FAO we are working to boost agriculture production and protect the most vulnerable farmers and fishers from the worst impacts of the crisis so that they are not compelled to abandon their livelihoods,” he said.

If Sri Lanka invests in technology, innovation, and evidence-based decision-making, the country can make significant strides toward becoming a food-secure nation in the future, Sharan says. Sustainable practices that increase yields while managing costs and protecting natural resources are key, the FAO representative added.

In the short term, though, the food security situation is expected to worsen from October 2022 to February 2023 as domestic production declines and the country lacks the hard currency needed to import food.

“As the whole world is engulfed in various crises, Sri Lanka needs to stride carefully and not to let the situation escalate into a humanitarian crisis,” warns Ariyarathne.

This post was first made on  SciDev.Net’s Asia & Pacific desk.

More from Quartz

Sign up for Quartz's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Diana's 'Revenge Dress': True Story And How The Crown Re-Created It

    Princess Diana's revenge dress made headlines. We talk about the history of the revenge dress, her separation from Prince Charles and how "The Crown" will include it.

  • Danushka Gunathilaka: Cricketer choked and raped woman, police allege

    Danushka Gunathilaka was in Australia for the T20 World Cup when he was arrested on four counts of rape.

  • The Best Friendsgiving is Made of Snacks

    Everything you need to host a delicious, easy-going celebration with friends.

  • Oregon Elects Lesbian Tina Kotek as Governor

    Kotek and Maura Healey of Massachusetts will be the nation's first out lesbian governors.

  • India 'outclassed, outplayed' by Buttler-inspired England: Dravid

    India coach Rahul Dravid admitted his side were comprehensively outplayed by a Jos Buttler-inspired England in Adelaide after they crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup in humiliating fashion on Thursday.

  • New and Unexpected Travel Costs To Prepare For This Thanksgiving

    With only two weeks left until Thanksgiving, holiday travelers are bracing themselves for impending travel expenses. Some of these include expensive flights, hotel rooms, and pricey car rentals and...

  • Facebook perks part of Meta downfall

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicated Wednesday Meta Platforms has reduced lavish employee perks amid broader cost-cutting measures across Facebook's parent company.

  • U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024

    As of the end of 2021, more than 241,000 Salvadorans, 76,000 Hondurans, 14,000 Nepalis and 4,000 Nicaraguans were enrolled in the Temporary Protected Status program.

  • Foreign alcohol brands are banking on India’s love for the hard stuff

    Global brewers are rarely short of a high in India. What’s adding tingle to the world’s third-largest market for alcoholic beverages is its increasing “premiumization.”

  • Is the stock market open? Veterans Day is a regular day for stocks, but the bond market is closed

    The U.S. stock market is open for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, even though it's a holiday for the $53 trillion bond market.

  • The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November

    Preparing your Thanksgiving feast is pretty easy with Costco -- the difficult part will be opting not to buy everything that looks tasty. Definitely do not go shopping when you're hungry! Holiday...

  • Musk communicates to Twitter employees that ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details Elon Musk's latest address to Twitter employees, stating the possibility of bankruptcy amid corporate restructuring and executive shuffling.

  • NYC mayor blames progressives for state's midterm losses, angering fellow Democrats: ‘They’re at fault’

    NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams blamed progressive activists Thursday for his party’s spotty performance in New York’s midterm elections, infuriating fellow Democrats who say his finger-pointing is factually dubious and plays into the hands of Republicans. Between the U.S. House and Albany’s two state legislative chambers, Republicans are on track to flip more than a half dozen Democratic seats ...

  • With the outcome of midterm elections unclear, food-aid programs for low-income Americans hang in the balance

    The midterm election results will have far-reaching effects, including on low-income Americans. The scope of the reauthorization and how much money will be appropriated for the farm bill, as it’s commonly known, in 2023 may depend on the results of Tuesday’s elections, said Elaine Waxman, senior fellow at the Urban Institute’s Income Benefits Policy Center, a left-leaning think tank. The farm bill essentially decides how the government will spend money on food — from agricultural production and international trade to food security and aid for lower-income families.

  • SoftBank posts Q2 net profit after Alibaba share sales

    Japan's SoftBank Group on Friday posted a net profit in the second quarter, partly thanks to gains from its recent reduction of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

  • Lubbock Frenship elementary student heading to National Spanish Spelling Bee

    Lubbock's Cesar Guzman of Frenship ISD will represent the Hub City in the National Spanish Spelling Bee after winning the area bee earlier this month.

  • Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail

    Republicans tightened their control in Montana, picking up a newly created U.S. House seat in the midterm election as former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke narrowly captured the state’s western district and incumbent Matt Rosendale rolled over his opponents in the east. Voters delivered two consolation prizes to Democrats with the rejection of an abortion-related referendum and the defeat of a Republican loyalist seeking election to Montana’s nonpartisan Supreme Court. The judicial contest drew a deluge of cash from conservative groups and trial lawyers.

  • Iran's army issues warning to 'rioters' as security forces struggle to suppress unrest

    Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. " ... should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country," Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari said.

  • Sri Lanka starts building $700 million port project funded by India's Adani

    Sri Lanka's largest port began on Wednesday construction of a $700 million terminal project, partly funded by India's Adani Group, an official said, marking the first foray by an Indian company into the sector. India has this year provided the most financial support to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. India is now keen to see long-term projects by Indian companies take off in Sri Lanka.

  • South Korea police official found dead amid scrutiny over Halloween crush

    A South Korean police official being investigated over the deadly Halloween crush was found dead at his home in Seoul on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported. The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people and injured another 198, mostly in their twenties and thirties, when revellers flooded narrow alleyways in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to celebrate the first COVID mask-free Halloween festivities in three years. The official, who was only identified by his surname Jeong and in charge of intelligence affairs at the Yongsan Police Station covering Itaewon, was found dead at his Seoul home by a family member at around 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT), Yonhap said, citing unnamed police officials.