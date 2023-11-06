Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becomes first batter to be timed out in international cricket

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, center argues with umpires after he was declared timed out during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Mathews who wasn’t ready to face his first ball within the stipulated two minutes became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh on Monday.

Mathews wasn’t ready to face his first ball within the stipulated two minutes as the strap of his helmet appeared to be broken and he called for a replacement helmet.

A substitute fielder eventually ran out with a new helmet, but by then it had taken more than three minutes since the previous dismissal and onfield umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth told Mathews he was out.

ICC rules state that a batter has “to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the (previous) dismissal or retirement.”

Mathews was seen arguing with both onfield umpires while pointing toward the broken strap of his helmet. He also had a word with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan before he walked back and threw his helmet and bat close to the boundary skirting in disappointment.

The unusual dismissal of Mathews left Sri Lanka reeling at 135-5 midway through its innings before it progressed to 252-6 in 45 overs after being put in to bat.

