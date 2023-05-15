SRO arrested after domestic violence incident in Wrightsville Beach, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Nakeya Nelson was arrested after a domestic violence incident that happened Sunday in Wrightsville Beach, police said.

Nelson was charged with assault and battery.

She will be placed on administrative assignment pending the Internal Affairs investigation.

Nelson was hired on Oct. 27, 2014, and is assigned to the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division as a school resource officer at Randolph Middle School.

One other person was arrested connected to the incident, police said.

“Yesterday, one of our officers was arrested during a domestic violence situation in New Hanover County,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings in a news release. “The CMPD will continue to gather all the facts about this incident, and we will allow Internal Affairs to conduct a full investigation. Our officers and their actions are scrutinized heavily in and out of the uniform because of their profession. However, we hold them to a high standard, and any time their actions fall short of those standards, they will be held accountable.”

