SRSO arrests 14-year-old Avalon Middle School student for allegedly bringing gun on campus

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a 14-year-old Avalon Middle School student who allegedly brought a gun to campus.

An updated press release announced that deputies arrested the teen for felony possession of a weapon on school property.

SRSO spokesperson Jillian Durkin said deputies are currently at Avalon Middle School investigating the incident, but there are currently no students on campus.

"We've got an active and ongoing investigation right now," Durkin told the News Journal.

In a news release, the SRSO said school resource officers were notified at about 3:30 p.m. that there could be a firearm on campus and a 22-caliber handgun was later found.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Avalon Middle School student brought gun to school, SRSO says