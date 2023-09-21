SRSO arrests 31-year-old woman for fatal stabbing at Community Circle home in Milton

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Milton woman Wednesday evening in connection with a fatal stabbing.

According to an SRSO news release, deputies arrested 31-year-old Brea Michelle Delong for allegedly killing 67-year-old Timothy Delong.

Deputies originally received reports of a stabbing and were dispatched to the 4900 block of Community Circle in Milton where they found Timothy Delong outside of the residence with a stab wound.

Timothy Delong was pronounced dead and deputies found Brea Delong still inside the home.

"(Brea) Delong was taken to seek medical assistance and then was shortly thereafter taken to the Santa Rosa County Detention Facility for further questioning," the release says. "Delong has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide."

At this time, the SRSO has not disclosed the relationship of the Delongs or a possible motive for the stabbing.

Brea Delong remains in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton man Timothy Delong killed, Brea Delong arrested in stabbing