SRSO arrests Illinois man for allegedly sexually assaulting children, showing them porn

Santa Rosa Sheriff's deputies arrested an Illinois man Tuesday for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two local children over a three-year-span.

Jesse Ray Yarbough, 35, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly showing obscene material to a minor, molesting a victim less than 12 years old and sexually assaulting a victim under 12 years old for his alleged actions between 2015 and 2018.

"(One child) disclosed that Jesse Yarbough had touched (the child's) 'private parts' on multiple occasions in the past," his arrest report states. "When Jesse touched (the child) it was both over the clothes and under the clothes; skin to skin."

The second child also said they were molested by Yarbough and that he had forced to both children to watch pornographic videos.

In 2022, the children told authorities that they announced to the family that Yarbough had been inappropriately touching and molesting them. Afterward, the report states that Yarbough "gathered his belongings and quickly left the house."

Later, Yarbough reportedly sent a text explaining that "he was sorry for what he had done and that he was the worst kind of person," the arrest report states. "Both parents were unaware that Jesse had been sexually abusing (the children) prior to the disclosures."

The molestation charge is labeled as a life felony, meaning if Yarbough is found guilty he can receive life in prison. His sexual assault charge is labeled as a capital felony, meaning if he's found guilty he can received life in prison or the death penalty.

Yarbough remains in Santa Rosa County Jail on $2.5 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: SRSO arrests Jesse Yarbough for sexually assaulting two children