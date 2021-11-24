SRSO arrests man accused of threatening to bomb Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pace

A suspect was arrested Wednesday for reportedly threatening to bomb Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pace.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just after 9 a.m. to the credit union at 4586 U.S. 90 in response to a bomb threat.

Deputies were advised there was an individual at the business claiming to have a bomb, according to a news release from the SRSO.

Upon arrival, deputies immediately took a man into custody. Deputies searched the suspect, and the SRSO's bomb K-9 thoroughly searched the building.

No bombs were located.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested.

The case remains under investigation and deputies are working to determine the purpose of the threat, according to the SRSO.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

