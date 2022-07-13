SRSO deputies charge Milton man with engaging in sexual activity with 4-year-old

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Milton man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

Robert Lee Dorris, 31, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with the child several years ago.

His arrest report notes that he would babysit the child, and one day the child told a person whose name is redacted that Dorris had inappropriate contact with her while bathing.

The person the child disclosed the contact to told deputies they did not initially report the incident because they "did not have any proof."

The report says that in 2021 the child brought up the incident to Dorris in front of a family member.

The family member grabbed the child, took her outside and asked her to repeat what she told Dorris. The report says they both then left the residence.

When a forensic interview was conducted, deputies were told the encounters happened more than once, including one time when Dorris allegedly performed sexual acts with the child before telling her "not to tell and that it was a secret."

Dorris is currently held without bond in Santa Rosa County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: SRSO arrests man for sexual battery of someone under 12