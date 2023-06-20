SRSO detectives seeking suspect after 24-year-old man fatally shot in Pace

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Pace Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies received reports of a shooting near Wallace Lake Road and Quintette Road where 24-year-old Joseph Liebe was found dead, according to an SRSO press release.

"In this incident, a victim was shot while driving away in their vehicle and subsequently crashed into the nearby woods," the release stated.

SRSO detectives have identified the suspect and "are actively working to locate and apprehend them." The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The release says the investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's department will release additional details as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pace Florida man fatally shot; SRSO searching for suspect