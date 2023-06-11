SRSO Major Crimes investigating after 7 treated at hospital after eating at Pace restaurant

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at Nikko's Japanese Steak House in which at least seven victims have been treated at local hospitals.

While the department has not released a cause of the illness, a person alleging to have been hospitalized after eating at the restaurant claimed on social media just before 1 p.m. that an employee tainted the food with a drug. The victim said multiple families were in the ER after visiting the restaurant.

Investigators with the SRSO Major Crimes Unit are working with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. The Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco are conducting an independent investigation.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Nikko's Japanese restaurant in Pace investigated after hospitalization