SRSO: One dead, one in custody after apparent domestic homicide in Milton

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic homicide Wednesday in Milton.

According to a SRSO Facebook post, the homicide occurred at the 4900 block of Community Circle in Milton, and they have one suspect in custody.

"There is no threat to the community, this wasn't a random attack," SRSO spokesperson Jillian Durkin told the News Journal. "This definitely looks domestic."

Jillian said there is no further information regarding the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton homicide under investigation and one in custody, SRSO says