Editor's note: According to the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court’s criminal division office, the charge of sexual battery against Matthew Sengsack was amended and reduced to one count of felony battery by the courts.

He received 48 month probation with conditions that included no contact with the victim, mandatory random drug testing and having to take at least 10 sessions of sexual offender counseling.

A Pace man has been arrested after allegations that he raped a woman about a month after meeting her on a dating app after she decided she did not want to go out with him again.

Matthew Sengsack, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault.

According to his arrest report, a woman told the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office that she met Sengsack in September on a dating application. She went on a date with him, but did not feel a connection and did not go out with him again.

In October, the woman went on a date with a different man, meeting him at his house before they went out, the report stated. The date knew Sengscak and texted a photo of himself and the woman to Sengscak, the report stated.

The woman and her date later went to sleep in his bed, the report stated. The date got up early to go fishing, leaving the woman alone in his room, the report stated. According to the arrest report, Sengscak entered the bedroom and assaulted the woman.

Sengscak was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Thursday with a $100,000 bond, and county records indicated that he was released from custody later that same day.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: SRSO: Pace man raped woman he met on dating app