SRSO: Pensacola man fled through Navarre at 180 mph before turning himself in Thursday

A Pensacola man turned himself in yesterday at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office after allegedly shooting at another vehicle then leading deputies on a high speed chase in Navarre.

Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, firing a weapon into vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, criminal mischief with property damage and trafficking over 200 grams of methamphetamine.

“He's a frequent flyer, he knows what's going on, but yet even knowing that, he still does this to the weapon and still gets caught with all this dope," Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a news conference about the arrest Friday. "So if he ever gets out of prison, he needs to get a new line of work because he really is terrible as a criminal.”

A Pensacola man turned himself in to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputies Thursday night after allegedly fleeing the SRSO at speeds in excess of 180 mph earlier that day.

At approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident where an individual in a black BMW reportedly shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre.

According to Eagan's arrest report, a man claimed Eagan was driving erratically, so he got out of his car at a stop light on U.S. 98 and confronted him. Once the man got in his vehicle, Eagan allegedly followed him into the Parking lot of a Publix. The man called to report the situation, and during the call dispatchers reportedly heard four gunshots.

The were "multiple defects" on the caller's vehicle when deputies arrived, but no reported injuries.

Responding deputies saw Eagan's vehicle on the road and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but he "continue(d) to drive at speeds above 100mph refusing to stop," his arrest report said.

According to Johnson, Eagan was traveling at speeds of up to 180 mph during the chase and deputies lost sight of him. There were attempts to slow down the vehicle with spike strips but Eagan was able to evade them.

Eagan allegedly discarded two backpacks and a firearm from the vehicle in the area of the Yellow River Bridge and State Road 87. The backpacks contained paraphernalia, marijuana and a crystal substance which was later tested to be over 200 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect later abandoned the vehicle on Molina Street in Navarre, according to the SRSO.

The SRSO announced via social and news media that they were seeking Eagan, and he turned himself in at about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the SRSO.

According to his arrest police report, Eagan had two 2012 felony convictions for possessing cocaine and marijuana. On August 26, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon trafficking and meth over 200 grams, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of marijuana over 20 grams but was released on bond.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for his bond on the August charges to be revoked and for pretrial confinement with no bond on the current charges.

