SRSO searching for missing kayaker last seen at Archie Glover Boat Ramp in Milton

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing kayaker Friday.

The man launched his kayak Thursday from the Archie Glover boat ramp in Milton, SRSO spokesperson Jillian Durkin told the News Journal. Authorities found the man's kayak under the Interstate 10 bridge.

"(Investigators) aren't suspecting any malicious intent," Durkin said. "We're treating this as a missing person case, and we're actively looking for him."

The SRSO did not provide a name, age or description of the missing kayaker.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are aiding in the search.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Missing Milton kayaker sought at Archie Glover Boat Ramp, SRSO says