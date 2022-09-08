SRSO seeking three carjacking suspects; search effort prompted brief school lockdown

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for three carjacking suspects who prompted a precautionary school lockdown after fleeing a traffic stop Thursday, a SRSO news release said.

At approximately noon Tuesday, Santa Rosa County deputies received information that a possible carjacking had occurred at Bagdad Park. During this investigation, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen.

Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The four occupants of the vehicle fled, and during the subsequent search one individual was detained.

Due to the TR Jackson Pre-K Center's proximity to the search effort, the school was placed on lockdown, and then later in an abundance of caution placed on "secure facility" status.

No law enforcement activity took place inside of TR Jackson Pre-K and the school resource officer assigned there remained at the school during these search efforts.

Currently, three suspects remain at large. One juvenile has been detained and SRSO officials anticipate charging the individual accordingly, the SRSO release said. The investigation remains active.

