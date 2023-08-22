SRSO seizes 3,500 fentanyl pills valued at $40,000 from Milton home

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office seized 3,500 fentanyl pills worth up to $40,000 Tuesday during a SWAT team raid on a Milton home, arresting one person.

During the search warrant, the SRSO SWAT team and Narcotics Unit also discovered weapons, fraudulent check-making materials and over $30,000 in cash at the home in the 5700 block of Pine Ridge Drive, according to an SRSO press release.

The release names 26-year-old Dajour Jacousya Donson as the suspect in the case who was arrested. He was arrested for third-degree felony obstruction of justice, third-degree felony drug possession, third-degree marijuana possession with intent to sell and first-degree felony drug trafficking over 4 grams of fentanyl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also aided in the seizure.

Donson was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail, but does not currently have bond or charge information.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: SRSO seizes fentanyl from Milton home valued at $40,000