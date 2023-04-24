SRSO: Skimming device found on Navarre, Destin & Niceville ATMs; $11K stolen, 2 arrested.

Two individuals have been arrested after allegedly using "skimmer" devices and counterfeit cards to steal over $11,000 in funds at locations across Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office news release.

Zmfir Nitu, 47, and Irinel-Vasile Irimia, 41, are facing charges of third-degree felony larceny and third degree fraud-swindle.

On April 19, SRSO detectives began investigating a report of a skimmer device placed on the drive-thru ATM of the Eglin Federal Credit Union at 9830 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. A fraud manager at EFCU said surveillance video had also captured footage of suspects installing and removing skimming devices at ATMs at 180 Main St. in Destin and 4558 State Road 20 in Niceville.

In case you missed it: Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested again after another client reports $157K stolen

More from the SRSO: Suspect in fatal shooting of Navarre man surrenders after SWAT deployed

Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs, according to the FBI. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts.

The EFCU fraud manager said the suspects in this case used at least 44 counterfeit cards to withdraw a minimum of $11,180 from EFCU ATMs between April 16-18.

The fraud manager said it is believed that approximately 700 cards were skimmed at different locations, 600 issued by the credit union and 100 issued by other financial institutions.

Using surveillance footage, investigators were able identify the suspects and well as a blue Jeep SUV they had rented in Pensacola.

SRSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle Friday on U.S. Highway 90 in Pace near East Spencer Field Road.

Nitu and Irimia were identified and taken into custody. Both men were reported to be Romanian nationals with addresses in Seattle and Las Vegas, respectively.

Story continues

As of Monday they remained in custody in Santa Rosa County Jail.

This is an active and ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies and jurisdictions. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Eglin Federal Credit Union ATMs targeted in skimming device scheme