SRSO uses bloodhounds to track individual shot by Navarre homeowner

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Navarre early Monday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m., deputies went to a home in the 2000 block of Pine Ranch Drive in response to the reported shooting, according to an SRSO news release. Investigators made contact with the homeowner who had reportedly fired their weapon.

After receiving information that a person involved had been shot and left the area, the SRSO utilized its Bloodhound Unit and successfully located the person.

A spokesperson for the SRSO said at this time they do not have information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The wounded individual was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The identities of the people involved in the incident have not been released at this time.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to the SRSO.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa deputies investigate Pine Ranch Drive shooting in Navarre