SRSO won't pursue charges in Nikko Japanese Steak House meth case due to lack of evidence

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office records indicate the department will not pursue criminal charges in the case where seven Nikko Japanese Steak House patrons were poisoned with methamphetamines.

In a report obtained by the News Journal, multiple Nikko Japanese Steak House employees say which employee is believed to have contaminated the food, but a lack of evidence left the investigation at a standstill.

"Due to the lack of eyewitness and surveillance footage, I am unable to determine who if any person associated with the restaurant contaminated the food consumed by the patrons," the reporting officer said. "It is believed based on the statements from the workers that (the employee) possibly unknowingly contaminated the food, but this cannot be confirmed."

What happened at Nikko Japanese Steak House?

On June 9, spouses Jordan and Nicole Gray along with friend Matthew Gilley were poisoned with methamphetamines while eating at a hibachi table at the restaurant. There was also an additional family of four that included a 12-year-old who tested positive for the drug.

The Grays and Gilley hired local Pensacola attorney Aaron Watson to represent them while investigating the case.

Why did Nikko Japanese Steak House employees say they knew who poisoned the food?

A former Nikko Japanese Steak House chef who says he lives with the employee thought to have tainted the patrons' food reached out to the SRSO about having information on who poisoned the families.

The ex-Nikko chef said he still speaks with current employees who told him they knew who put the methamphetamine in the food.

"(He) was talking to his friends about this incident and they stated (the suspect) is the one who put the drugs in the customers' food," a report states. "(He) was told (the suspect) had been doing a lot of drugs recently."

The former chef also said his friends still employed at the restaurant told him the suspect "laughed about this incident happening" and said "'they deserved it' and didn't care about what happened because he was leaving the state."

One employee alleged the suspect put the drugs in teriyaki sauce and another said the drugs accidentally fell out of the suspect's pockets into the food. The former chef said he did not have an answer as to how the drugs entered the food.

The report also states deputies and investigators field-tested soy sauce bottles at the hibachi tables and they tested "presumptive positive" for methamphetamine. However, the deputy then tested unopened soy sauce packets used for to-go orders which also tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine; the deputy says his readings must be false positives.

Jordan Gray, Nicole Gray and Matthew Gilley speak out

After hiring Watson as their attorney, the three victims held a press conference June 14 where they discussed their encounter with the methamphetamine-laced food.

"It's taken a toll on me mentally not knowing if I'll ever be back to the way I was," Gilley said.

Jordan Gray, who is a nurse, said she was horrified when she was told that she had tested positive for meth. She said it was only by chance her 5-year-old and 9-year-old children were with their grandparents and not with them at the restaurant that night.

"What if my 5-year-old had been there," Gray said. "She is very petite. I don't think she would have survived that. I'm quite certain she wouldn't have."

She said she is also worried about how this will affect her long-term.

"It's hard to know what you're experiencing and feeling is because you were drugged or what you're experiencing feeling because that's just the new reality," she said. "Where do I take my kids to eat? Do I just cook at home from now on having no trust to take them anywhere?"

What does Nikko Japanese Steak House have to say about the incident?

Nikko Japanese Steakhouse reopened June 14 and issued a statement on their social media page saying they were disheartened by what happened at the restaurant that night.

"To think that people were harmed by something on our premises is heartbreaking," the statement said. "We are a family-owned business who serves the families of Pace. We can assure you that this was an isolated incident that in no way reflects our service as a whole. From the moment we were informed of the incident, we closed the doors and cooperated fully with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Health Department, and all inspectors who combed every inch of our restaurant and found us in complete compliance, with no violations."

