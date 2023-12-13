SRSU chapter of Kappa Delta Pi to initiate 19 students

Dec. 12—Education students at Sul Ross State University will be initiated into the Zeta Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in a ceremony at the Gallego Center on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The 20 students include Paloma Alejos (Eagle Pass), Gabriela Balderrama (Andrews), Ashley Barton (Andrews), Alan Bernal (Carrizo Springs), Osmaray Bueno (Andrews), Maria Cardenas (Eagle Pass), Andrew Cervantes (Raymondville), Susan Chavez (San Elizario), Dora Berlanga Flores (Eagle Pass), Ashleigh Hinson (Alpine), Alyzia Jimenez (Del Rio), Lea Anne Palmer (Buffalo Gap), Alexa Penny (Knippa), Alyssa Ramlochan (Los Angeles), Nikola Ramsey (The Colony), Gabriela Rangel (Uvalde), Ember Rutledge (Alpine), April Santiago (Lawn) and Hannah Seth (Midland).

Kappa Delta Pi was founded by William Bagley, Truman Kelly and Thomas Edgar Musselman in 1911 at the University of Illinois to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching. The founders chose the name from the Greek words for knowledge, duty and power.

Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Margaret Mead are just a few of the members who have made outstanding contributions to the development of professional education. For over a century, the society has consistently grown to become the international organization it is today, with an initiated membership that exceeds 1.2 million scholars.

The mission of Kappa Delta Pi is to sustain an honored community of diverse educators by promoting excellence and advancing scholarship, leadership and service.

The vision of Kappa Delta Pi is to help committed educators be leaders in improving education for global citizenship.

Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, a professor of Education at SRSU, is the chapter counselor, and Harlem Ramos the chapter president.

For more information, email [email protected].