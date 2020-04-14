SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index

SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index: March performance -6.85%; Capital Movement Index: April net flows declined -0.19%

WINDSOR, Conn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The gross return of the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index for March 2020 measured -6.85%.

Hedge fund flows as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index declined 0.19% in April.

"SS&C GlobeOp's Capital Movement Index for April 2020 was -0.19%, indicating net outflows, though smaller than expected when seasonality is considered. On a comparative basis, the -0.19% reported for April 2020 was favorable relative to the -0.72% reported a year ago and, in fact, was the lowest level of net outflow for the month of April since 2012," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "This relatively strong result is consistent with other recent data points, but we are too early in the COVID-19 outbreak to predict whether this trend will continue."

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index is an asset-weighted, independent monthly window on hedge fund performance. On the ninth business day of each month it provides a flash estimate of the gross aggregate performance of funds for which SS&C GlobeOp provides monthly administration services on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. Interim and final values, both gross and net, are provided in each of the two following months, respectively. Online data can be segmented by gross and net performance, and by time periods. The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index is transparent, consistent in data processing, and free from selection or survivorship bias. Its inception date is January 1, 2006.

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index offers a unique reflection of the return on capital invested in funds. It does not overstate exposure to, or the contribution of, any single strategy to aggregate hedge fund performance. Since its inception, the correlation of the SS&C GlobeOp Performance Index to many popular equity market indices has been approximately 25% to 30%. This is substantially lower than the equivalent correlation of other widely followed hedge fund performance indices.

