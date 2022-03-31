SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on SS&C Technologies Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SS&C Technologies Holdings is:

13% = US$801m ÷ US$6.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SS&C Technologies Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, SS&C Technologies Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to SS&C Technologies Holdings' exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SS&C Technologies Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SSNC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SSNC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is SS&C Technologies Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

SS&C Technologies Holdings has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 24%, meaning that it has the remaining 76% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, SS&C Technologies Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 23%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that SS&C Technologies Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

