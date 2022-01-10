SSE's (LON:SSE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

SSE plc's (LON:SSE) dividend will be increasing to UK£0.26 on 10th of March. This will take the dividend yield from 5.0% to 5.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SSE's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, SSE was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 219% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 65.2% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 92%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from UK£0.75 to UK£0.82. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. SSE has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On SSE's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SSE will make a great income stock. While SSE is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think SSE is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for SSE (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

