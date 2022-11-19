SSE's (LON:SSE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of March to £0.29. This makes the dividend yield 5.3%, which is above the industry average.

SSE's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, SSE's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 42.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.801 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.892. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.1% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though SSE's EPS has declined at around 6.8% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

SSE's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SSE will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for SSE (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is SSE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

