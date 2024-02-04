SSFPD officer returns after on-duty motorcycle crash
A police officer in South San Francisco is back on the job after being hit by a car almost two years ago while on duty.
A police officer in South San Francisco is back on the job after being hit by a car almost two years ago while on duty.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
25 California counties have sued Elon Musk's Tesla, claiming the electric vehicle maker mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities across the state.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
The South Carolina result is important as an indication of how far Biden’s reelection bid has come — and a reminder of the challenges ahead.
Last week, at a StrictlyVC event in San Francisco, we sat down with Mamoon Hamid and Ilya Fushman, two longtime VCs whose paths first crossed as children in Frankfurt, Germany, and who were brought in to reboot the storied venture firm Kleiner Perkins roughly six years ago. Among Kleiner's bets in recent years: Rippling, the workforce management company founded by serial entrepreneur Parker Conrad that was valued at more than $11 billion last year; Loom, a video messaging outfit recently acquired by Atlassian for just under a billion dollars; and Figma, the design tool company that came this close to being acquired by Adobe for $20 billion – and that Fushman and Hamid argue is now happily charting a course as an independent company.
More than 16,000 shoppers rave about these socks.
Live, updated results from the Associated Press of the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
MotorTrend, the iconic car magazine that’s been around for 75 years, has been dipping its toes into online ventures and e-commerce recently, and now it's going into used car sales.
One of our key charts from Yahoo Finance's most recent edition of Chartbook that tells the story of 2024 so far.
These OxGord Windshield Covers are for sale at Amazon and deals are up to 53% off. They can help make your winters much easier to deal with.
Over the last 25 years, I’ve been a tech investor, founder, organizer, strategist and academic. As AI’s presence in our lives increases, so does the number of diverse founders leveraging it to develop positive, socially impactful services and products. Because their unique life experiences inform these founders’ ingenuity, their startups often address critical social needs.
Gentle and powerful, over 40,000 happy Amazon shoppers share their love for this micellar water.
The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.
The cost of car insurance is up 20%, the biggest jump in at least 40 years. Blame COVID, speedy drivers, and fancy cars.
Robert Carpenter made a very big mistake in a game against Liberty.
A 2008 Mitsubishi i kei car, the gasoline-powered sibling of the i-MiEV EV, found in a wrecking yard in York, England.
Ceramic coating for cars can extend the life of the paint. Consider these products for giving your car's paint the care it deserves.
Pick up the comfy coat beloved by over 19,000 five-star Amazon shoppers and make it through winter warm, dry and happy.