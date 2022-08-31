SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022

Igor Alecsander / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, SSI recipients will receive two payments in September.

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — then you will receive your Social Security payment on Sept. 2nd and SSI on Sept. 1st and Sept. 30th. The maximum SSI payment for 2022 is $841, so recipients could receive up to $1,682 for the month of September.

SSI is a need-based program that provides monthly benefits to those who have low income and free resources. To be eligible for SSI, you must meet the SSA’s following criteria:

Be age 65 or older

Partially or completely blind

Have a medical condition that keeps you from working, which is expected to last one year or result in death

The SSA states that some states and territories may also supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments.

The exact amount you receive may vary based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) that apply to Social Security benefits. The COLA for 2022 is 5.9%, but based on new consumer price index data for July, AARP estimates that COLA could increase in the eight to 10 percent range.

Next year’s COLA will depend on changes in consumer prices through the end of September, and will be announced in October. Any increases will take effect in January 2023.

If you typically receive paper checks, the SSA advises to wait three additional mailing days before checking on your payment status if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date. If you receive a direct deposit, you can expect to receive your payment on the first, but this may depend on your bank.

