SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
Igor Alecsander / iStock.com
Igor Alecsander / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, SSI recipients will receive two payments in September.

Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI
Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — then you will receive your Social Security payment on Sept. 2nd and SSI on Sept. 1st and Sept. 30th. The maximum SSI payment for 2022 is $841, so recipients could receive up to $1,682 for the month of September.

SSI is a need-based program that provides monthly benefits to those who have low income and free resources. To be eligible for SSI, you must meet the SSA’s following criteria:

  • Be age 65 or older

  • Partially or completely blind

  • Have a medical condition that keeps you from working, which is expected to last one year or result in death

More: 12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’ – Can You Get a Faster Pay-Out?

The SSA states that some states and territories may also supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments.

The exact amount you receive may vary based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) that apply to Social Security benefits. The COLA for 2022 is 5.9%, but based on new consumer price index data for July, AARP estimates that COLA could increase in the eight to 10 percent range.

Next year’s COLA will depend on changes in consumer prices through the end of September, and will be announced in October. Any increases will take effect in January 2023.

Explore: Does Going to College Affect Social Security Disability?
Find: What Is the Student Earned Income Exclusion for SSI?

If you typically receive paper checks, the SSA advises to wait three additional mailing days before checking on your payment status if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date. If you receive a direct deposit, you can expect to receive your payment on the first, but this may depend on your bank.

Here is the full Social Security schedule of payments for the 2022 calendar year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022

Recommended Stories

  • I took Social Security at 62 and now regret it. Is there a way to increase my Social Security benefit?

    Recently I had a conversation with Sue, an acquaintance who started receiving her Social Security benefit at age 62. The problem is that she has realized that starting Social Security early reduced the benefit significantly, and she’d been wondering if it was possible to increase her benefit. As it turns out, later in the conversation Sue also mentioned that she has an opportunity to take on some part-time work.

  • Ask an Advisor: Can My Wife Draw on Her Ex's Social Security?

    Can my new wife draw on her ex-spouse's Social Security in any circumstance after remarrying? Specifically, during the one-year waiting period for my wife to collect on my record, can she collect on an ex-spouse's record? Or can my wife … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Can My New Wife Draw on Her Ex's Social Security? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • How To Maximize Your Social Security Benefits If You’re Married

    If you're married, there are a couple of things you and your spouse can do to make sure you're getting the most out of any Social Security benefits. As a reminder, your personal Social Security...

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • This Congressional Bill Could End Windfall Elimination

    The windfall elimination provision and government pension offset both can reduce the Social Security payments a public employee collects. But there's a bill in Congress, which has strong backing, that could eliminate both the windfall elimination provision and the government … Continue reading → The post Congressional Bill May Soon End Windfall Elimination appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • Social Security Optimization: Maximize Your Benefits Even If You Start Collecting Early

    The rule of thumb for collecting Social Security benefits is the earlier you claim, the less you will receive via your monthly check. Conversely, the longer you wait, the larger your monthly benefit...

  • How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect To Benefit From Social Security?

    Ages 66-67 are magic numbers; that's when many people now and later down the road will become eligible to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits -- 65 was previously the full retirement...

  • 5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Early

    It's tempting to consider an early retirement, especially if you have experienced enough financial success in your career to position yourself to exit the workforce earlier than anticipated. ...