SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for August 2022

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
Zinkevych / iStock.com
Zinkevych / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically deposited on the first of every month, unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, August payments are scheduled to go out on Mon, Aug. 1.

Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — then you will receive your Social Security payment on Aug. 3 and SSI on Aug. 1.

SSI is a need-based program that provides monthly benefits to those who have low income and free resources. To be eligible for SSI, you must meet the SSA’s following criteria:

  • Be age 65 or older

  • Partially or completely blind

  • Have a medical condition that keeps you from working, which is expected to last one year or result in death

The SSA says some states and territories may supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments, as well.

For 2022, the federal benefit rate is $841 for an individual and $1,261 for a couple, but the exact amount may vary based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) that apply to Social Security benefits. The COLA for 2022 is 5.9%, but based on new consumer price index data for June, The Senior Citizens League estimates that number could be as high as 10.5% for 2023, reported CNBC.

Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI
Social Security Literacy: Are SSI and SSDI the Same Thing?

If you typically receive paper checks, the SSA says to wait three additional mailing days before checking on the status of your payment if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date. If you receive a direct deposit, you can expect to receive your payment on the first, but this may depend on your bank.

Here is the Social Security Schedule of Payments for the 2022 calendar year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for August 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...

  • Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report

    Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...

  • Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

    There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...

  • This Is the Average Retirement Age in the U.S. -- and Why It's a Problem

    The earliest age seniors can sign up for Social Security is age 62, and filing at that age generally results in reduced benefits for life. While the average retirement age among current U.S. retirees is 61, non-retirees say they want to leave the workforce at an average age of 66. It also means not having to claim Social Security many years early, thereby shrinking those benefits substantially.

  • Anticipating a Whopping Social Security Raise in 2023? Here's Why That's Really Not a Good Thing

    Will seniors be in line for their largest Social Security raise in decades next year? In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% on an annual basis, marking the index's largest increase in roughly 40 years. Now Social Security cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, are actually based on third quarter inflation data from the CPI-W, which is the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 3 Strategies

    While you may assume getting money from the Social Security Administration is a simple matter of filing for benefits, the reality is that this entitlement program is much more complicated than it seems. When you think of Social Security, you probably think first of retirement benefits. If you become disabled, you may be entitled to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    When you turn 62, you become eligible to get Social Security retirement benefits. Although a guaranteed monthly check in the mail may sound great, you should likely pass up the opportunity to claim your benefits ASAP and wait for a few more years.

  • 4 Crucial Ways Social Security Benefits Will Change for Retirees In 2023

    In 2023, Social Security is going to look different. Retirees receive periodic COLAs when they are on Social Security. Inflation has been surging this year, so retirees are likely to get a huge COLA.

  • 4 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

    A big Social Security check can go a long way toward increasing your financial security in your later years. Although having other income to go along with your retirement benefits will be important, you'll definitely want to make smart choices to get the largest Social Security checks you can since this is an income source guaranteed to last for life. If you want to get a bigger Social Security check, the single best way to do that is to put off starting your payments.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • Social Security and Retirement: 7 Things Everyone Should Know

    Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...

  • Social Security Isn't as Reliable as You May Think. Here's Why.

    In fact, nearly one-quarter of workers expect their benefits to be their primary source of income in retirement, according to a 2022 survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. As inflation continues to surge, Social Security has been struggling to keep up. In other words, the costs of everyday goods and services are increasing faster than Social Security, and your benefits won't go as far as they used to.