SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee has awarded Project: SAFE a $10,000 grant for their continued work for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“Project: SAFE provides an essential service in Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties,” says Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital- Shawnee. “We are grateful for our ongoing partnership to bring hope, healing, and ongoing support to those seeking help.”

Project: SAFE, is a non-profit agency that provides advocacy for safety, empowerment, haling and freedom from abuse. They offer free and confidential services that are client-focused and trauma-informed, specializing in individualized, client-centered services related to domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence.

“We are truly grateful for this grant that will help provide critical support and resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking through our 24-hour Crisis Hotline,” said Renée Clemmons, Executive Director, Project: SAFE. “SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee has been an integral partner in treating victims with their medical needs. We are thankful for their assistance with our crisis intervention hotline for victims of abuse.”

For more information about the services provided by Project: SAFE, visit https://www.projectsafeok.com/.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee awards grant to Project: SAFE