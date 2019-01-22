Is SSM Holding AB (publ)’s (STO:SSM) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

SSM Holding AB (publ) (STO:SSM) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of kr392m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Consumer Durables businesses operating in the environment facing headwinds from current disruption, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SSM here.

How much cash does SSM generate through its operations?

SSM has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from kr556m to kr493m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, SSM currently has kr334m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, SSM has generated kr57m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 12%, indicating that SSM’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In SSM’s case, it is able to generate 0.12x cash from its debt capital.

Can SSM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at kr64m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 14.78x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

OM:SSM Historical Debt January 22nd 19 More

Can SSM service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 52% of equity, SSM may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since SSM is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

SSM’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around SSM’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SSM’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research SSM Holding to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



