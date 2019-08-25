Should You Like SSP Group plc’s (LON:SSPG) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SSP Group:

0.20 = UK£201m ÷ (UK£1.6b - UK£600m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, SSP Group has an ROCE of 20%.

Is SSP Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, SSP Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.6% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, SSP Group's ROCE is currently very good.

We can see that , SSP Group currently has an ROCE of 20% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 12%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how SSP Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

SSP Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

SSP Group has total liabilities of UK£600m and total assets of UK£1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts SSP Group's ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From SSP Group's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.