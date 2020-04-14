SSR Mining Reports First Quarter 2020 Production Results

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") reports first quarter 2020 operating results at our three mines.

First Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

Robust quarterly production: Produced over 107,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces from our three operations during the first quarter.





Produced over 107,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces from our three operations during the first quarter. High-grade production at Seabee: Produced 29,521 ounces of gold as mill feed grade exceeded 10 g/t gold with recovery of 98.1% for a strong start to the year. Mill throughput exceeded 1,050 tonnes per day during January and February.





Produced 29,521 ounces of gold as mill feed grade exceeded 10 g/t gold with recovery of 98.1% for a strong start to the year. Mill throughput exceeded 1,050 tonnes per day during January and February. Delivering at Marigold: Produced 58,448 ounces of gold as the mine stacked 5.0 million tonnes of ore at a gold grade of 0.30 g/t. Total material mined was 20.3 million tonnes, continuing to demonstrate strong and efficient operating practices.





Produced 58,448 ounces of gold as the mine stacked 5.0 million tonnes of ore at a gold grade of 0.30 g/t. Total material mined was 20.3 million tonnes, continuing to demonstrate strong and efficient operating practices. Consistent operating metrics at Puna: Steady state mill throughput and silver feed grade and recovery lead to 1.8 million ounces of silver produced during the quarter. Mill throughput averaged 4,300 tonnes per day up until the temporary suspension of operations on March 20 .





Steady state mill throughput and silver feed grade and recovery lead to 1.8 million ounces of silver produced during the quarter. Mill throughput averaged 4,300 tonnes per day up until the temporary suspension of operations on . Temporary suspension of operations at Puna and Seabee: Announced temporary suspension of operations at Puna and Seabee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marigold has experienced only minor impacts from the pandemic and continues normal operations at this time.





"In this challenging global environment, our focus, above all else, has been the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders," said Paul Benson, President and CEO. "The operations produced over 107,000 gold equivalent ounces for an outstanding start to the year as the suspension of operations at Puna and Seabee occurred late in the quarter. We continue to closely monitor local and national developments in each of the countries in which we operate, with our overarching priorities being the well-being of our people and a continued focus on long-term shareholder value."

Marigold Mine, U.S.





Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 20,259 18,457 9.8% Waste removed kt 15,255 11,736 30.0% Ore to leach pad kt 5,004 6,721 (25.5)% Strip ratio w/o 3.0 1.7 76.5% Gold grade to leach pad g/t 0.30 0.36 (16.7)% Gold recovery % 76.0% 76.0% 0.0% Gold produced oz 58,448 59,186 (1.2)% Gold sold oz 58,000 61,088 (5.1)%





Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Marigold mine produced 58,448 ounces of gold, a 1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly due to reduced ore tonnes delivered to the leach pad and lower gold grades. Gold sales totaled 58,000 ounces, 5% lower than the previous quarter and in line with production.

During the quarter, 20.3 million tonnes of material were mined, a 10% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 reflecting the impact of shorter haul distances associated with increased waste movement and some benefit from the new hydraulic loader commissioned during the first quarter. Approximately 5.0 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.30 g/t gold. This compares to 6.7 million tonnes of ore delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.36 g/t gold in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gold grade delivered to the leach pad was 17% lower quarter on quarter, consistent with plan. The strip ratio was 3.0:1 for the first quarter of 2020. Construction of the new leach pad is progressing per plan and on track to be completed during the year.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada





Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Change (1) Total ore milled t 89,282 87,394 2.2% Ore milled per day t/day 981 950 3.3% Gold mill feed grade g/t 10.34 7.89 31.1% Gold recovery % 98.1% 97.9% 0.2% Gold produced oz 29,521 22,069 33.8% Gold sold (2) oz 27,714 24,362 13.8%



Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (2) Beginning with the first quarter of 2018, the holder of the 3% net smelter return royalty elected to receive its royalty in-kind; these ounces are not reported within gold sold.

The Seabee Gold Operation produced a record 29,521 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2020, a 34% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019, largely due to higher gold mill feed grade. Gold sales totaled 27,714 ounces for the first quarter.

The mill achieved an average throughput of 981 tonnes per day over the first quarter, a 3% increase compared to the previous quarter due to increased mill feed from the Santoy mine. Mill throughput in January and February exceeded 1,050 tonnes per day, while March performance was impacted by the suspension of operations near the end of the month. Gold mill feed grade for the quarter was 10.34 g/t, 31% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the mining of higher-grade stopes as planned. Gold recovery for the first quarter was 98.1%.

Puna Operations, Argentina





Q1 2020 Q4 2019 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 1,953 3,244 (39.8)% Waste removed kt 1,674 2,725 (38.6)% Ore mined kt 279 519 (46.2)% Strip ratio w/o 6.0 5.3 13.2% Ore milled kt 340 400 (15.0)% Silver mill feed grade g/t 170 174 (2.3)% Lead mill feed grade % 0.81 0.99 (18.2)% Zinc mill feed grade % 0.44 0.63 (30.2)% Silver recovery % 95.3 95.1 0.2% Lead recovery % 91.4 91.9 (0.5)% Zinc recovery % 55.0 54.3 1.3% Silver produced koz 1,770 2,132 (17.0)% Silver sold koz 1,834 2,584 (29.0)% Lead produced (2) klb 5,536 7,985 (30.7)% Lead sold (2) klb 6,407 9,371 (31.6)% Zinc produced (3) klb 1,821 3,007 (39.4)% Zinc sold (3) klb 2,166 3,067 (29.4)%



Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (2) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. (3) Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate.

Puna Operations produced 1.8 million ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2020, 17% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to lower mill throughput and silver mill feed grade. Silver sales totaled 1.8 million ounces, in line with production. Total material mined during the first quarter was impacted by weather events and by the temporary suspension of operations commencing March 20, 2020. Existing ore stockpiles are sufficient to support milling activity should a restart of operations be feasible in the near-term.

During the first quarter of 2020, approximately 340,000 tonnes of ore was milled, a 15% decrease compared to the previous quarter, as ore milled was impacted by the temporary suspension of operations. Prior to the temporary suspension, mill throughput averaged 4,300 tonnes per day. Processed ore in the first quarter of 2020 contained an average silver grade of 170 g/t, a 2% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, consistent with the mine plan and average silver reserve grade. The strip ratio during the first quarter was 6.0:1. The total material mined was consistent with plan, considering the suspension of operations in March.

SSR Mining COVID-19-related Regional Financial Support

In light of the challenging economic environment, SSR Mining is committing up to $350,000 whereby each of our operating mines will donate up to $100,000 and our project offices will donate up to $25,000, towards supporting local communities in association with the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative may include donations of supplies and equipment to local health authorities, as well as monetary support for local businesses impacted by the outbreak.