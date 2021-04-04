SSR Mining Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of SSR Mining (NAS:SSRM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.22 per share and the market cap of $3.4 billion, SSR Mining stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for SSR Mining is shown in the chart below.





Because SSR Mining is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 11.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 15.83% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. SSR Mining has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.73, which is worse than 67% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of SSR Mining is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SSR Mining is fair. This is the debt and cash of SSR Mining over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. SSR Mining has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $853.1 million and earnings of $0.781 a share. Its operating margin is 25.54%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of SSR Mining is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of SSR Mining over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SSR Mining is 11.9%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, SSR Mining's return on invested capital is 7.29, and its cost of capital is 6.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SSR Mining is shown below:

To conclude, SSR Mining (NAS:SSRM, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about SSR Mining stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

