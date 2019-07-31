Is SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is SSR Mining's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, SSR Mining had US$273.5m of debt, up from US$236.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$494.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$220.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is SSR Mining's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SSR Mining had liabilities of US$183.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$360.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$494.0m as well as receivables valued at US$55.2m due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to SSR Mining's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.00b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that SSR Mining has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Shareholders should be aware that SSR Mining's EBIT was down 52% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SSR Mining can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While SSR Mining has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, SSR Mining's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that SSR Mining has net cash of US$220m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So while SSR Mining does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of SSR Mining's earnings per share history for free.