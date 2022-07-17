Do SSR Mining's (TSE:SSRM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

SSR Mining's Improving Profits

In the last three years SSR Mining's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Over the last year, SSR Mining increased its EPS from US$1.45 to US$1.54. That's a modest gain of 6.0%. We should also note that the company has boosted EPS by buying back shares, showing the strength of its balance sheet.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. SSR Mining maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 39% to US$1.5b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for SSR Mining's future EPS 100% free.

Are SSR Mining Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that SSR Mining insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$24m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is SSR Mining Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of SSR Mining is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that SSR Mining is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

