SSU detains collaborator whom Russians appointed to rule in occupied settlement in Kyiv region

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:44

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained another henchman of Russian invaders who, during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast, was appointed by the occupiers as the so-called "deputy head of the Dymer settlement council."

Source: Artem Dekhtiarenko, SSU spokesman

Details: According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the detainee provided fuel for Russian military equipment, arranged the supply of gas, electricity and food to Russian forces.

The collaborator participated in interrogations of illegally imprisoned citizens, including representatives of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers "knocked out" information about locations of units of the defence forces and the residence addresses of the participants of the anti-terrorist operation.

In case of refusal to "hand over" Ukrainian soldiers, the invaders used psychological pressure, violence and threats of physical violence against people.

The suspect coordinated his criminal actions with the commander of the occupiers' unit, a colonel of the Russian Armed Forces who went by the alias Father Kirill.

According to the investigation, the collaborator is a local businessman who voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the aggressors in the position of "deputy chairman of the Dymer settlement council" and "director of the municipal enterprises combine."

It was there that the Russian forces accomplice set up his "workplace" and held meetings with local residents, whom he tried to involve in cooperation with the occupiers.

Quote: "After Dymer was liberated [from the Russian army], the suspect fled from justice in other regions of Ukraine. But the Security Service employees located him and detained him.

The detainee was notified that he was under suspicion under part 5 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Story continues

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv placed him under pre-trial custody without bail."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





