St. Albans resident pleads guilty to gun charge

Oct. 5—Jonathan Kennedy, 41, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, law enforcement officers were dispatched to Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston on June 30 in response to a report of shots fired. Officers found a bullet hole at the entrance of Jet Life Apparel and obtained a search warrant for the store's video surveillance system, which showed two firearms inside the store: a Dickinson, model XXPA, 12-gauge shotgun; and a Smith & Wesson, model M&P 15, 5.56-caliber rifle.

The video surveillance footage also showed Kennedy, a felon, running across the store while holding the shotgun following an apparent altercation outside.

Officers recovered both firearms from a vehicle in an alley near the business. Each firearm was loaded with a high-capacity drum magazine.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Kennedy is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.