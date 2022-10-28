St. Albans resident sentenced for firearm charge

Oct. 28—CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ricky Lee Clark Jr., 29, of St. Albans, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Clark was carrying a loaded Davis Industries, model P380, .380-caliber pistol in his waistband on Oct. 15, 2021, when law enforcement officers encountered him on a residential street in St. Albans.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Clark was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Kanawha County Circuit Court on June 24, 2020.

----CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Aaron Andrew Dement, 43, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court records, Dement used a dating-chat website on Aug. 16, 2021, to contact an individual he believed to be a minor female. Dement admitted to sending the minor female a photo of his genitals and a video of himself engaging in sexual activity. Dement also asked the minor female to send him a photo of her genitalia.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Dement contacted the minor female again and asked her to send him a sexually explicit photo of herself and a sexually explicit voice message. Dement sent the minor female another sexually explicit video of himself. Dement further admitted that from Oct. 7, 2021 until Dec. 13, 2021, he continued to attempt to persuade, induce, entice or coerce the minor child to engage in sexual activity while sending her sexually explicit images of himself, through online chats and text messages.

Dement is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Dement must also register as a sex offender.

----CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Raymond Dugan, 55, of Logan, was sentenced Thursday to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography. Dugan must also register as a sex offender.

A federal jury found Dugan guilty following a one-day trial. According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dugan's residence on June 11, 2020. Officers obtained the search warrant for Dugan's residence after tracing an Internet Protocol (IP) address that had been used to access a website on the dark web known to share child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Officers seized several electronic devices during the search, including a laptop computer. An analysis by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) revealed 1,237 images of child pornography on the laptop. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors subjected to sadistic and machoistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

"There can be no tolerance under the law for anyone who exploits or preys upon children," said United States Attorney Will Thompson. "I commend the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and Nowles Heinrich and the trial team for the successful prosecution of this case."

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.