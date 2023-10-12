St Albans: Teenager arrested after Oaklands College stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that saw two teenagers taken to hospital.

Hertfordshire Police were called on Monday at 15:41 BST to reports of a disturbance involving a group outside Oaklands College in St Albans.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, suspected stab injuries.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault.

Responding to the incident, local officers were assisted by armed response colleagues, with support from the National Police Air Service and the ambulance service.

Det Sgt Paul Wadsworth, from St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: "The investigation is still continuing and we would urge anyone with any information, who has not already spoken to us, to get in touch."

