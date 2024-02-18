St. Ann officer shoots gun-pointing man after sick case call; suspect charged

ST. ANN, Mo. – A St. Ann officer shot a man Saturday morning who pointed a gun at him while responding to a call for a sick case, prompting an investigation.

The St. Ann Police Department reports that the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Parc Chalet Drive.

Prior to the shooting, uniformed police officers and EMS personnel responded to a report of a sick case at the apartment.

Police claim, as an officer entered the apartment, a man emerged from a bedroom armed with a semi-automatic pistol. A police report states the pistol was equipped with a laser light and pointed at the officer.

Moments later, the officer fired one shot and struck the armed man.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Davion Swinson. Police say he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, then transferred to police custody.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Swinson with one count of attempted assault on a law enforcement officer. He is jailed in St. Louis County on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The St. Ann Police Department says the incident was caught on the officer’s body camera, though it has not released footage. The department adds that the North County Police Cooperative will conduct an investigation into the officer’s use of gunfire.

Investigators say the officer who shot Swinson is a 49-year-old man with 28 years of experience in law enforcement.

The NCPC asks anyone with additional information on the incident to contact their Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-7374 or 314-499-6090.

