St. Armands Circle landlord wants to evict business over $125 late fee on rent

One of St. Armands Circle's major landlords has filed a lawsuit to evict the Gelato Go business after the tenant failed to pay a $125 late fee for being late with the rent.

Alessandro Alvino, co-founder of South Florida-based Gelato Go, said the eviction comes as St. Armands Circle merchants brace for an influx of visitors from the area's seasonal residents, the most profitable time of the year for restaurant and retail businesses on the circle.

He told the Herald-Tribune the company had "technical issues" in November when it paid rent on Nov. 7 instead of when it was due days earlier. He contends the company had a five-day grace period to pay the rent, meaning Gelato Go was two days late.

But a lawyer for the landlord, 313-321 St. Armands Circle LLC, a limited liability company controlled by Mathieu Rosinsky of West Palm Beach's Belmonte Associates, disputed that the lease has a grace period and said nearly every rent payment from the tenant company has been late.

Rosinsky owns about 10 buildings on St. Armands Circle, including several multi-tenant buildings, including the address 313 through 321 John Ringling Boulevard, where Gelato Go currently leases commercial space.

"This tenant is habitually late making its payments," said Jeremy E. Slusher, a partner at West Palm Beach-based Slusher & Rosenblum.

Slusher said the eviction filing was simply the landlord enforcing its rights under the lease.

"What would be the point of including those provisions within the lease if the landlord did not intend on enforcing them?" Slusher asked. "Tenant was provided 14 days’ notice and the opportunity to cure its non-payment of the applicable charges, but chose not to do so."

Alvino said he didn't expect the landlord to evict the business because it didn't pay the $125 late fee, given that it has always paid the about $13,000 in monthly rent for the 1,600-square-foot space leased since December 2020.

When the company went to pay the December rent online, the website was locked out for Gelato Go, Alvino said.

Gelato Go says it will fight eviction

Alvino said Gelato Go spent more than $100,000 converting the commercial space at 321 John Ringling Blvd. from a retail space into a restaurant space, an investment that is now in jeopardy.

Alvino noted that a 2022 media interview by Rosinsky referred to rents for St. Armands commercial space as high as $150 to $200 per square foot.

Gelato Go signed its lease during the COVID-19 pandemic at just over $100 per square foot.

Alvino said he believes Rosinsky likely has a tenant lined up for the space at a much higher rent and is using the late fee dispute as a way to push out a paying tenant.

But Slusher said the eviction filing was a result of the nonpayment.

"Tenant was given 14 days’ written notice and the opportunity to cure its most recent default on 2 separate occasions, but chose not to do so," he said. "If Tenant did not want to be evicted, all it had to do was comply with its obligations under the lease."

West Palm Beach's Belmonte Associates has owned property on St. Armands Circle for decades. The commercial real estate investment company has remained a private, family-owned company for more than 100 years, according to the firm's website.

Alvino said Gelato Go does not want to vacate the space and company officials noted they plan to challenge the eviction in court.

"We are very positive that the court is going to tell them they are wrong," Alvino said. "It's unfortunate that we have to spend all this money."

The court costs alone already exceed $13,000, according to filings with the Sarasota County Clerk of the Court.

Michael Belle, a Sarasota real estate attorney, said he advises his clients to remain cordial with landlords as negotiations surrounding lease extensions, late fees and other tenant issues can often be worked out if a strong relationship exists.

Belle does not represent either party in the legal dispute, but said that if a lease allows for a late fee and has a cure period, not paying during that cure period can be considered a default, sometimes allowing for acceleration of the lease.

If that happens, Gelato Go could be out at the end of eviction lawsuit and required to pay all remaining rent payments in a lump sum.

"I wouldn't risk it, even if you think you are right," Belle said. "$125 is not a lot of money for what could be a pretty big risk."

